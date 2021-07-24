Jill Biden Cheers On Team USA In American Flag T-Shirt At Tokyo Olympics — Photos

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, 70, is out in full force at the Tokyo Olympics, showing her support for Team USA! The wife of President Joe Biden, 70, attended the first day of the 3×3 basketball and the swimming, after hosting a watch party at the United States Embassy in Japan for the Team USA vs Mexico softball game. She was dressed in an official Team USA Ralph Lauren ensemble, which the athletes wore when they walked in the Opening Ceremony, as she proudly cheered on her country’s competitors.

Dr Biden was seen leaping to her feet and clapping as Team USA defeated the number one ranked French team 17-0. Basketball star Kelsey Plum told USA Today, “We walked over at the end and we just said, ‘Yo, thank you so much …’ Not ‘Yo.’ We wouldn’t … ‘Thank you so much for coming. Hopefully she enjoyed it and she said she was just really proud of us. So I think that we won her over a little bit.”

She was also seen visiting the aquatic center to cheer on the American swimmers during the preliminary heats. Earlier in the day, she likened wearing the official Team USA uniform to getting dressed for the first day of school. “You know how you have all your new clothes, but you didn’t wash them — so these jeans are so stiff. So, note to self,” she joked, “I’m really excited for this game aren’t you? As you can see, I’m all decked out.”

Just one day prior, she attended the Opening Ceremony in a white dress with polka dots and black high-heels. The first lady also accessorized with pearl necklaces and bracelets, and showed off her pride for Team USA by wearing a navy blue face mask with the American flag on it.