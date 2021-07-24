See Pics

Jill Biden Cheers On Team USA In American Flag T-Shirt At Tokyo Olympics — Photos

jill
Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock
Simone Biles walks to her gate for her flight to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as United Airlines employees wave flags during a send-off event for the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team at the San Francisco International Airport onUS Gymnastics Biles, San Francisco, United States - 14 Jul 2021
First Lady Jill Biden cheers on the first day of swimming competitions at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday July 24, 2021. Tokyo Olympics, Japan - 24 Jul 2021
Team USA arrives at the Opening Ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Friday, July 23, 2021.Tokyo Olympics, Japan - 23 Jul 2021
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock (12224267ds) Megan Rapinoe USA v Sweden, international football, Group G, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Tokyo Stadium, Japan - 21 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Jill Biden has been spotted proudly cheering for Team USA during the swimming trials and 3×3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden70, is out in full force at the Tokyo Olympics, showing her support for Team USA! The wife of President Joe Biden, 70, attended the first day of the 3×3 basketball and the swimming, after hosting a watch party at the United States Embassy in Japan for the Team USA vs Mexico softball game. She was dressed in an official Team USA Ralph Lauren ensemble, which the athletes wore when they walked in the Opening Ceremony, as she proudly cheered on her country’s competitors.

jill
Jill Biden cheers on Team USA. Image: Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock

Dr Biden was seen leaping to her feet and clapping as Team USA defeated the number one ranked French team 17-0. Basketball star Kelsey Plum told USA Today, “We walked over at the end and we just said, ‘Yo, thank you so much …’ Not ‘Yo.’ We wouldn’t … ‘Thank you so much for coming. Hopefully she enjoyed it and she said she was just really proud of us. So I think that we won her over a little bit.”

She was also seen visiting the aquatic center to cheer on the American swimmers during the preliminary heats. Earlier in the day, she likened wearing the official Team USA uniform to getting dressed for the first day of school. “You know how you have all your new clothes, but you didn’t wash them — so these jeans are so stiff. So, note to self,” she joked,  “I’m really excited for this game aren’t you? As you can see, I’m all decked out.”
jill
Jill Biden at the Tokyo Olympics. Image: Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock
Just one day prior, she attended the Opening Ceremony in a white dress with polka dots and black high-heels. The first lady also accessorized with pearl necklaces and bracelets, and showed off her pride for Team USA by wearing a navy blue face mask with the American flag on it.
Jill also had virtual meetings with athletes on Friday, including the flag-bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez, via People. She praised them for representing the U.S. in the international competition. “I want to thank each person who helped you be here today. Now those years of work, the drive and faith that have kept you going have led you here. Congratulations,” she said.