Prince George Smiles While Rocking A Casual Polo & Shorts In Sweet New 8th Birthday Portrait

Prince George looked adorably grown up in his new birthday portrait, which shows him wearing a dark blue and orange outfit while sitting atop a car.

Prince George is turning 8 tomorrow and to celebrate his parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 39, are releasing a very new portrait! The little royal looked adorable in the new smiling snapshot, which was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account on July 21. He showed off a classic summer outfit that included a dark blue polo shirt with orange stripes and matching dark blue shorts as he sat atop a car outside. Check out the pic HERE!

“Turning eight(!) tomorrow 🥳🎂 📸 by The Duchess,” the cute pic’s caption read, indicating the proud mom is the one who snapped the epic shot.

It didn’t take long for followers of the royal account to comment on the pic once it was published. “Beautiful boy,” one follower wrote while another mentioned how much he “looks like his dad!”

