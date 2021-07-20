Pregnant Cardi B Stuns In Mugler Mini Dress While Showing Off Her Luxurious Birkin Bag Collection 

Cardi B showcased both her growing baby bump AND her Birkin bag collection in gorgeous new photos shared on July 20.

Her baby bump isn’t the only thing growing! Pregnant Cardi B, 28, took to Instagram on July 20 to share a photo of her luxurious Birkin bag collection. She appropriately captioned the post, “Every other day new wig new hair, come take me out this Mugler,” while sharing her bag collection with her 101 million Instagram followers.

The slideshow of photos show the rapper strolling through her spacious Atlanta home, looking radiant as ever while donning a burgundy skintight Mugler mini dress. Cardi B, who also shows off her growing baby bump in the snapshots, captioned the images by saying they were taken “a couple weeks ago.”

The “Up” rapper opted for gold accessories to complete her look. Large gold hoop earrings, bangles, and a thick choker paired with clear heels pulled the glam look together. Of course, her Birkin bag, which was in hand, had to match the accessories.

In the post, Cardi B is seen looking over a selection of at least 25 different Birkin bags, ranging in color and pattern, that are displayed on top of two tables in her living room. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has always been vocal about her love of the “luxe life.” Either that which she has purchased herself or that which she has received from her husband, Offset, 29 — Cardi B always gives her fans a front-row seat into her fashionable life.

Speaking of Offset, the two have been married since September 2017 and currently have one daughter together: Kulture, 3 — they’re also expecting baby no. 2. The rapper announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards in June, when she surprised fans by emerging on stage with her growing baby bump, which she expertly hid for months prior to her performance.

On June 28, Cardi shared maternity shoot photos on her Instagram with the sweetest caption. In one photo that featured daughter Kulture, Cardi reflected on the type of big sister she would be. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi wrote, referencing her sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”