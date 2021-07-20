See Pics

Pregnant Cardi B Stuns In Mugler Mini Dress While Showing Off Her Luxurious Birkin Bag Collection 

Cardi B
Shutterstock
Mobo Awards 2017 - Leeds. Cardi B attending the 22nd Mobo Awards held at Leeds First Direct Arena, Clay Pit Lane, Leeds. Picture date: Wednesday November 29, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire URN:33935267
Cardi B performs at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.

Cardi B showcased both her growing baby bump AND her Birkin bag collection in gorgeous new photos shared on July 20.

Her baby bump isn’t the only thing growing! Pregnant Cardi B, 28, took to Instagram on July 20 to share a photo of her luxurious Birkin bag collection. She appropriately captioned the post, “Every other day new wig new hair, come take me out this Mugler,” while sharing her bag collection with her 101 million Instagram followers. 

The slideshow of photos show the rapper strolling through her spacious Atlanta home, looking radiant as ever while donning a burgundy skintight Mugler mini dress. Cardi B, who also shows off her growing baby bump in the snapshots, captioned the images by saying they were taken “a couple weeks ago.”

The “Up” rapper opted for gold accessories to complete her look. Large gold hoop earrings, bangles, and a thick choker paired with clear heels pulled the glam look together. Of course, her Birkin bag, which was in hand, had to match the accessories. 

Related Gallery

Kulture Kiari Cephus: See Adorable Photos Of Cardi B & Offset's Baby Girl

Cardi B and daughter Kulture are both seen leaving Offset Father’s Day dinner with Roses. 22 Jun 2020 Pictured: Cardi B and Kulture. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682768_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B and husband Offset pack on the PDA as they were spotted enjoying a date night in Santa Monica. After enjoying a day at the beach, they went to get dinner at a local taco spot. The two walked in showing all sorts of loving and positive vibes. She clutched close to him. They were wearing matching sweat jumpsuits; Offset wearing red and Cardi wearing orange. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off of each other. Both were not seen wearing mask as it is required to prevent the spread of Covid 19 except for baby Kulture. Pictured: Offset BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B looks incredibly happy with her daughter Kulture as the spend an evening at Disneyland. Cardi, Who was joined by a couple of friends and bodyguards, was seen having a blast riding the rides in Fantasyland including the Alive in wonderland, she and kulture took selfies on dumbo, and was seen going for a ride on the carousel. the pair were seen enjoying cotton candy before heading to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Cardi was seen arriving. little late at the park, around 8 pm, just in time to enjoy the fireworks and then headed in to enjoy the rides at the time most people are seen leaving the theme park. 02 Nov 2019 Pictured: Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA540687_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

In the post, Cardi B is seen looking over a selection of at least 25 different Birkin bags, ranging in color and pattern, that are displayed on top of two tables in her living room. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has always been vocal about her love of the “luxe life.” Either that which she has purchased herself or that which she has received from her husband, Offset, 29 — Cardi B always gives her fans a front-row seat into her fashionable life.

Speaking of Offset, the two have been married since September 2017 and currently have one daughter together: Kulture, 3 — they’re also expecting baby no. 2. The rapper announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards in June, when she surprised fans by emerging on stage with her growing baby bump, which she expertly hid for months prior to her performance

Cardi B
Cardi B is expecting baby number 2 with her husband, Offset. (Shutterstock).

On June 28, Cardi shared maternity shoot photos on her Instagram with the sweetest caption. In one photo that featured daughter Kulture, Cardi reflected on the type of big sister she would be. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi wrote, referencing her sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.” 

 