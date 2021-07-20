Ashley Graham Walks In NYC Fashion Show While Pregnant: See Her Bump In New Michael Kors Ad

Ashley Graham is catwalking for two. The expecting model posed for a Michael Kors campaign and showed off her pregnancy glow in a glamorous black outfit.

Ashley Graham was just one of the big names who strutted their stuff down a New York City street while wearing part of the Fall/Winter 2021 Michael Kors Collection, but she was the only one looking fierce with a bun in her oven! Ashley, 33, who just recently announced she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child, hit the streets of Manhattan’s Theatre District as part of Kors’ ad campaign, celebrating the designer’s 40th anniversary. In the photos taken by renowned Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Ashley turned the street into her runway as she walked in a glamorous black cutout, sequin dress that sparkled brighter than all the lights on Broadway.

It was just last week when Ashley announced the latest addition to her and Justin’s family. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings, and new stories,” she captioned a July 13 Instagram post. In the maternity shoot, Ashley cradled her bare bump while posing au natural in a grassy field. “i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Justin, a film director and cinematographer, and Ashley tied the knot in July 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Issac, on January 18, 2020. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better,” Ashley wrote along with the Instagram post announcing their son’s arrival. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.” A month later, she revealed she would “get pregnant yesterday if I could.” Apparently, she got her wish.

Joining Ashley for the Michael Kors campaign were such models like included Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Bella Hadid, and Alek Wek. The collection is said to be “an ode to a city and theatre community that was rebuilding” following the COVID-19 lockdown. “When I look back over 40 years, I think about all the amazing memories, energy, and fabulous people that New York City has brought to my life and my career,” says Michael Kors in a press release. “This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life—of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed, and making the streets your runway. It’s my fantasy night out in the Theater District.”