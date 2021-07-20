See Pic

Ashley Graham Walks In NYC Fashion Show While Pregnant: See Her Bump In New Michael Kors Ad

Ashley Graham Savage x Fenty show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell are among supermodels strutting their stuff down a New York City street for a new fashion campaign. The catwalk beauties showcased the Fall/Winter 2021 Michael Kors Collection in Manhattan's Theater District. Ashley Graham, Helena Christensen, Alek Wek, Carolyn Murphy and Irina Shayk also appear. The collection is said to be "an ode to a city and theatre community that was rebuilding". The campaign features looks from the MK40 Reissue Capsule, a collection of items inspired by the designer's archives. The capsule comprises 15 pieces, each featuring a unique QR code inside the garment that customers can scan to discover the history behind it. “This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life—of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed, and making the streets your runway. It’s my fantasy night out in the Theater District,” the fashion designer said. The campaign was shot by Inez and Vinoodh for the brand. Credit - Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 20 Jul 2021 Pictured: Ashley Graham for Michael Kors. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772711_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Graham Savage X Fenty Show for NYFW SS2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals Wearing Norma Kamali
Ashley Graham on the catwalk Tommy Hilfiger show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Ashley Graham is catwalking for two. The expecting model posed for a Michael Kors campaign and showed off her pregnancy glow in a glamorous black outfit.

Ashley Graham was just one of the big names who strutted their stuff down a New York City street while wearing part of the Fall/Winter 2021 Michael Kors Collection, but she was the only one looking fierce with a bun in her oven! Ashley, 33, who just recently announced she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child, hit the streets of Manhattan’s Theatre District as part of Kors’ ad campaign, celebrating the designer’s 40th anniversary. In the photos taken by renowned Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Ashley turned the street into her runway as she walked in a glamorous black cutout, sequin dress that sparkled brighter than all the lights on Broadway.

Ashley Graham for Michael Kors (MEGA)

It was just last week when Ashley announced the latest addition to her and Justin’s family. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings, and new stories,” she captioned a July 13 Instagram post. In the maternity shoot, Ashley cradled her bare bump while posing au natural in a grassy field. “i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Justin, a film director and cinematographer, and Ashley tied the knot in July 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Issac, on January 18, 2020. “At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better,” Ashley wrote along with the Instagram post announcing their son’s arrival. “Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.” A month later, she revealed she would “get pregnant yesterday if I could.” Apparently, she got her wish.

Joining Ashley for the Michael Kors campaign were such models like included Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Bella Hadid, and Alek Wek. The collection is said to be “an ode to a city and theatre community that was rebuilding” following the COVID-19 lockdown. “When I look back over 40 years, I think about all the amazing memories, energy, and fabulous people that New York City has brought to my life and my career,” says Michael Kors in a press release. “This collection, and this campaign, is a celebration of the rebirth of city life—of stepping out, finding the joy in getting dressed, and making the streets your runway. It’s my fantasy night out in the Theater District.”

 