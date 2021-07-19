Priyanka Chopra Shows Off New Arm Tattoo In Black Swimsuit Celebrating 39th Birthday — Photo

Priyanka Chopra looked fabulous when she showed off her new tattoo & fabulous figure in a sexy black swimsuit!

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 39th birthday in style when the actress showed off a brand new arm tattoo. Priyanka rang in her new age in style as she was in London lounging outside wearing a sexy black V-neck one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on the straps and around her tiny waist. While she lounged, she had her arms above her head so that you could see her new tattoo on the inside of her bicep.

Her new tattoo is an outline of a map and it is very subtle, as you can only see it when her arm is raised. Aside from this tat, Priyanka has another tattoo on the wrist of her right hand that says ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ in her dad, Ashok’s handwriting.

Priyanka had a party in London as she posted an Instagram story of confetti poppers and a bottle of wine, writing, “love you Nick Jonas.” She has been in London for the past few weeks and her outfits have been nothing short of perfect. Aside from this sexy swimsuit look, she attended Wimbledon when she donned a long-sleeve, high-neck blue floral Fendi maxi dress that was cinched in at the waist with a snakeskin belt.

Meanwhile, a few days before that, Priyanka rocked a stunning white linen outfit featuring an oversized button-down shirt on top of a white tank top styled with the matching baggy pants and a pair of white strappy heels. We absolutely love Priyanka’s style and no matter what she’s wearing – whether it’s a bathing suit, a mini dress, or a red carpet gown – she always manages to look flawless.