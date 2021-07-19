Lauren Conrad Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Stephen Colletti & More ‘Laguna Beach’ Co-Stars

Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti were spotted in ‘house party’ group photos that were posted on their former co-stars, Dieter Schmitz and Trey Phillips’ Instagram accounts over the weekend.

Lauren Conrad, 35, and Stephen Colletti, 35, met up with each other and other familiar faces at a bash that every Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County fan would have loved to be at over the weekend. The former lovebirds were seen posing and smiling with former high school classmates/co-stars, Dieter Schmitz, 35, Trey Phillips, 34, and Loren Polster, in several new Instagram pics that were posted in the past 24 hours. One black and white pic, which was posted by Dieter, showed them standing with their arms around each other and looking as happy as could be during the mini reunion.

“Sure do love these peoples,” Dieter sweetly captioned the photo.

Other pics, which were posted by Trey, showed them in a larger group setting. The attendees of what he called a “house party” were sitting and standing in front of green trees as they thrillingly posed for the camera. “What a dream. Beach party to house party, there’s nothing better than bringing good people together,” Trey shared alongside the post.

Lauren, and Stephen’s get-together with Dieter, Trey, and Loren comes 17 years after they first rose to fame with the premiere of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County on MTV. Other co-stars, who were not at the recent party, included Kristin Cavallari, Talan Torriero, and Lo Bosworth. The series followed the then-teens as they attended high school together in the Laguna Beach area and was followed up with a spinoff called The Hills, which documented Lauren’s life while attending fashion school in Los Angeles.

Before the fun house party this past weekend, the full cast of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, got together for a virtual reunion back in Oct. The event took place after an initiative to get more people to register to vote for the 2020 presidential election surpassed what was requested. The cast enjoyed warm conversation with each other as they were interviewed about their past and present lives and reminisced on a lot of the fan favorite moments from the show.