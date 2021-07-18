See Pic

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Share A Kiss On Romantic Getaway To Guadalupe Island — Photo

brian
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess go grocery shopping at Ralphs in Malibu. Brian loads two bouquets of flowers before helping his girlfriend load the groceries. Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 14 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Westlake Village, CA - Actor Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess spend a Friday date night with Brian's three kids at the cinema and at Target and Barnes & Noble where Brian made a few toy purchases for his kids. Shot on 05/28/21 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Westlake Village, CA - Actor Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess spend a Friday date night with Brian's three kids at the cinema and at Target and Barnes & Noble where Brian made a few toy purchases for his kids. Shot on 05/28/21 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess looked so loved-up in a new snap, just days after she revealed the duo were swimming with sharks in Guadalupe Island.

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, have celebrated his birthday in style. The pair jetted off for a romantic getaway on Guadalupe Island, and most recently shared a snap of themselves kissing. “Still alive,” Sharna captioned her July 17 post, adding a winking face and a shark emoji, referencing their recent aquatic activity. In the pic, the professional dancer cut a casual figure in a powder blue sweater as she tired her hair back in a top knot. Her beau also donned a grey sweater, as he planted a sweet kiss on her.

As fans would recall, it came just a couple of days after she penned a “mushy” tribute to her man for his 48th birthday on July 15. “You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was,” Sharna shared. “I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right.”

She also wrote that “loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done,” the dancer continued: “I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always.” Sharna then gushed that he is “cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better,” adding: “You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed. I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can’t wait to witness it.”

brian
Brian and Sharna. Image: BACKGRID

Related Gallery

Brian Austin Green -- Photos Of The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Alum

*EXCLUSIVE* Westlake Village, CA - Actor Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess spend a Friday date night with Brian's three kids at the cinema and at Target and Barnes & Noble where Brian made a few toy purchases for his kids. Shot on 05/28/21 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Westlake Village, CA - Actor Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess spend a Friday date night with Brian's three kids at the cinema and at Target and Barnes & Noble where Brian made a few toy purchases for his kids. Shot on 05/28/21 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Tina Louise, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The 90210 alum went public with his new relationship in January 2021, making their Instagram debut as a couple with a sweet kissing photo. It came a few months after Brian confirmed that he and longtime partner Megan Fox had called it quits after 10 years of marriage together. The actor confirmed the news on his podcast in May 2020. “I will always love her,” Brian said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The two share children Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4, together. Megan has since been dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.