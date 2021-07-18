Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Share A Kiss On Romantic Getaway To Guadalupe Island — Photo

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess looked so loved-up in a new snap, just days after she revealed the duo were swimming with sharks in Guadalupe Island.

Brian Austin Green, 48, and Sharna Burgess, 36, have celebrated his birthday in style. The pair jetted off for a romantic getaway on Guadalupe Island, and most recently shared a snap of themselves kissing. “Still alive,” Sharna captioned her July 17 post, adding a winking face and a shark emoji, referencing their recent aquatic activity. In the pic, the professional dancer cut a casual figure in a powder blue sweater as she tired her hair back in a top knot. Her beau also donned a grey sweater, as he planted a sweet kiss on her.

As fans would recall, it came just a couple of days after she penned a “mushy” tribute to her man for his 48th birthday on July 15. “You are my best friend and my favorite human, it’s hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was,” Sharna shared. “I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right.”

She also wrote that “loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done,” the dancer continued: “I’ll celebrate your existence today and all days, In all the ways, always.” Sharna then gushed that he is “cute as hell from birth and you only keep getting better,” adding: “You deserve everything you’ve ever wanted, dreamed of, or needed. I know there is so much exciting stuff ahead for you, and I can’t wait to witness it.”

The 90210 alum went public with his new relationship in January 2021, making their Instagram debut as a couple with a sweet kissing photo. It came a few months after Brian confirmed that he and longtime partner Megan Fox had called it quits after 10 years of marriage together. The actor confirmed the news on his podcast in May 2020. “I will always love her,” Brian said. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” The two share children Bodhi, 7, Noah, 8, and Journey, 4, together. Megan has since been dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.