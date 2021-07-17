Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, Rocks A Stylish Bucket Hat To In-N-Out Burger With A Friend – See Pic

Pax Jolie-Pitt was all smiles while walking in a stylish casual outfit, that included a white shirt and pink shorts with sharks, during a day outing on Friday.

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, was photographed enjoying a summer food outing with a friend on July 16, and he was dressed in the perfect outfit for the occasion! The son of Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 57, wore a white T-shirt and pink shorts that had sharks all over them as he grabbed a bite to eat at In-N-Out Burger in the Los Angeles area. He topped the look off with a tan bucket hat, white socks, and white sneakers as he appeared to be holding his phone and wallet while walking outside the popular fast food restaurant.

Before his latest outing, Pax was spotted hanging out with his mom and sister Zahara, 16, at The Grove in L.A. They were all shopping and hitting up various stores during the fun day together and were dressed to impress in more stylish casual outfits that even matched to a degree. Angelina’s included a long black dress under a long tan trench coat while Zahara wore a tan dress with spaghetti straps over a white short-sleeved shirt and Pax wore a white graphic tee and gray pants.

Pax also joined Angelina and his sister Shiloh, 15, when they turned heads in the Big Apple just weeks before that. They all visited the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham in the Queens borough of New York City and looked relaxed and fashionable. The actress donned a long white dress under a long-sleeved dark gray sweater that time around while Shiloh wore a black sweatshirt and jeans, and Pax wore a plaid button-down over a white shirt and black pants.

The brood’s visit to NYC also reportedly included a 46th birthday dinner for Angelina at TAO in Hollywood’s Dream Hotel, an outing at Gray’s Papaya on the Upper West Side, and a visit to Angelina’s ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller‘s apartment. The Girl Interrupted star was seen entering his Brooklyn residence a few times, including one visit that included Pax and some of her other kids.

Angelina and her kids are known for often hitting up areas they’re in and not being afraid to be photographed at crowded places, and their latest outings are no exception! We look forward to seeing what else this family decides to do to have fun for the remainder of the summer soon!