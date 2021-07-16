Kim Kardashian Looks Fierce In Bra & Leather Pants For Dinner As Kanye & Irina Reportedly Cool Off

Kim Kardashian looked incredible when she showed off her fabulous figure in a pair of leather pants & a tiny bra.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 40, she is always making a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on July 15. Kim headed to dinner with her friends La La Anthony, Tracy Romulus, and Simon Huck, when she opted to show off her toned figure. For the occasion, Kim rocked a pair of tight mid-rise black leather straight-leg pants with an orange leather animal-print top.

Kim’s halterneck top was more of a bra than it was a shirt and it featured underwire push-up cups that showed off ample cleavage. The corset top put her abs on full display as she accessorized with a cross necklace and black strappy sandals.

Kim seems to be having the time of her life amidst her divorce from Kanye West and although there were rumors that Kanye and model Irina Shayk were dating, they are reportedly cooling off and not dating anymore. Regardless of all the rumors, Kim has been looking better than ever and her outfits lately have been nothing short of fabulous.

Aside from this leather ensemble, Kim has been posting a slew of bikini pics lately and one of our favorites was her purple bikini from Palm Springs. Just last week she posted photos of herself wearing a tiny purple I.AM.GIA string bikini featuring a tiny triangle Bambi Bikini Top ($35) and skinny strap Bambi Bikini Bottom ($35) that were super high-rise. She captioned the photo, “Good Morning Palm Springs.”