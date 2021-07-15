Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Incredibly Toned Abs In Neon Yellow String Bikini – See Photo

Khloe Kardashian looked better than ever as she showed off her toned abs in a tiny yellow string bikini to promote Good American.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is one hot mama! Khloe took to Instagram to promote her brand, Good American, when she posed in a sexy neon yellow string bikini that put her insanely toned stomach on full display. In the photo, Khloe is sitting down rocking the triangle top and matching high-rise side-tie bottoms while her tanned and toned abs were decorated with dainty gold body chains.

Khloe accessorized her sexy look with a bunch of acrylic bangles, super long neon nails, and stunning extra-long beach waves. All week Khloe has been posting photos and videos of herself rocking sexy swimsuits from her new collection and the pictures just keep getting better.

Just one day before, Khloe showed off her fabulous figure in a neon pink bikini featuring a strapless bandeau top and matching high-rise bottoms, accessorizing with fun pink bangles. A day before that, she posted a video of herself dancing around in yet another bright-hued two-piece swimsuit.

Khloe sure isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her toned body on social media and she definitely works hard for her figure, considering she’s always posting her workouts. Just last week, Khloe slayed us all when she posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini while showering outdoors and her stomach was so toned – she had a full-on six-pack.

From bikinis to one-pieces, crop tops, and skintight dresses, Khloe is always making a statement when it comes to her outfits and her latest neon looks may just be our favorite.