See Pic

Blake Lively Proves She’s A Supermom While Effortlessly Handling All 3 Daughters Out In NYC — Photo

blake lively
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
blake lively, ryan reynolds and their kids
New York, NY - Actress Blake Lively seen out and about with all her kids in NYC.Pictured: Blake LivelyBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ryan Reynolds keeps it casual in a plaid shirt and black jeans as he steps out for a walk with his daughter. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pictured taking their daughter to school in Downtown, Manhattan.Pictured: Ryan Reynolds,Blake LivelyRef: SPL5223972 270421 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Blake Lively and her mini-me daughters enjoyed a day in the city! See the photo.

Blake Lively enjoyed a stroll in New York City with her daughters on July 15. The actress, 33, stepped out with James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, on Thursday, expertly pushing two of her girls in a stroller with one arm while holding her youngest with the other.

blake lively and her daughters
Blake Lively and daughters James, Inez, and Betty out in New York on Thursday. (Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID)

The Gossip Girl alum opted for an all-black ensemble for the outing, rocking a long-sleeve pullover and loose trousers. Blake finished the look with a cinched belt, Chanel purse, sandals, and stylish sunglasses. Her daughters wore casual t-shirts and sweatpants with little sneakers and sandals; Betty accessorized with a yellow bee backpack.

Blake shares her three girls with longtime husband Ryan Reynolds. For the A-list couple, family always comes first. In an interview with Marie Claire in 2016, Blake said she is “most protective” of her family of five. “All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family,” she said. “That’s where my heart is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

Related Gallery

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively -- A History Of Their Love In Photos

Blake Lively, left, and Ryan Reynolds attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "Charles James: Beyond Fashion", in New York 2014 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 5 May 2014
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Time 100 Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2017
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of "A Simple Favor" at The Museum of Modern Art, in New York World Premiere of "A Simple Favor", New York, USA - 10 Sep 2018

The actress has also opened up about not slapping “labels” on parenting styles, explaining that parenthood is mostly figuring it out as you go. “I think it’s hard to slap labels on any parents because it’s just so tricky,” she told People in 2017. “It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the heck you’re doing… If anybody knows how to be a parent, I feel like grandparents really know how to be parents. But parents, you just figure it out as you go. So, I wouldn’t put a label on it.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood last November, Ryan gushed about being a girl dad. “I love being a girl dad,” he said. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would’ve imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers — I’m the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it.”

Explaining that his girls are the “most capable people I know,” Ryan added, “If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they’re the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire.”