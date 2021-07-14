Carrie Underwood Smiles While Wearing A Bikini On Fishing Trip With Hubby Mike Fisher — Photo

Carrie Underwood has proudly shown off her latest catch! The country music crooner shared a series of snaps with a fish, while boating with her husband.

It seems Carrie Underwood, 38, has been getting some fishing tips from her hockey player husband Mike Fisher, 40. The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker was all smiles in her latest IG post, which showed her holding up a freshly caught fish — the country music crooner even put her hand in its mouth in one snap! “Feeeeeeshies! #CatchAndRelease #JustSayinHi #Outdoors #LakeLife,” she captioned the snaps, which saw her rock a black and white bikini while on a boat.

“Okay abs miss girl!” one follower wrote, while another commented, “Yessss okay get itttt <33.” The blonde beauty certainly showed off her toned physique in the boating snaps, as she posed in a two-piece swimsuit and shielded her eyes in dark sunglasses. Carrie recently opened up to Women’s Health about her fitness routine. “I have to set goals for myself: ‘Every 15 minutes I’m going to hit 1.25 miles, then by the end of an hour I’ll have run 5 miles,'” she explained.

Carrie also noted that exercising helps her de-stress. “I’d love to sit in a bubble bath, but that’s not going to happen. My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me,” she said. “Physical fitness makes everything else possible.” As for her diet, she explained she was a “wannabe vegan” but still had her cravings. “I do have my vice, and it’s red wine. It’s good for my heart, right?!”

The singer also recently marked the 11-year anniversary of saying “I do” to her athlete hubby. “Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by,” she gushed in the caption, “here’s to many, many more! Love you!” Mike also shared a throwback pic from the day of their wedding. “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today,” the former NHL star wrote. “Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!” The pair now share two children: Isaiah, 6 and Jacob, 2.