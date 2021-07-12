See Pics

Tom Cruise Attends 3 Sporting Events In 1 Day & Fans Are Impressed: ‘What A Weekend He’s Had’

Shutterstock
Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible - Fallout global premiere in Paris, France - 12 Jul 2018 US actor Tom Cruise poses in front of the Eiffel tower for the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' in Paris, France, 12 July 2018. The movie will be released in French theaters on 01 August.
President Gianni Infantino, US actor Tom Cruise, Portuguese Soccer Federation President Fernando Gomes, former England player David Beckham and former Portugal player Luis Figo on the stands during the Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley stadium in London England Italy Euro 2020 Soccer, London, United Kingdom - 11 Jul 2021
Lord March, Tom Cruise and Wade Eastwood during the 2021 2021 , Qualifying - 11 Jul 2021
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in the crowd on Centre Court during the Ladies' Singles final Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 12, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

After Tom Cruise attended the men’s final at Wimbledon, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, AND the Euro 2020 finale, some fans wondered where the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star would show up next.

Tom Cruise is having a hell of a day,” on British fan tweeted on Sunday (July 11), and they were not wrong. Tom, 59, pulled off an epic hat trick of sports by attending three different major events within the span of 24 hours. His first appearance came at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 in Chichester, West Sussex. Tom watched as some of the world’s fastest cars and motorcycles whizzed around the track, but like them, the Mission: Impossible star couldn’t stay still. He soon headed to Wimbledon and watched Novak Djokovic defeat Matteo Berrettini in the men’s final. From there, he went straight to Wembley stadium to join David Beckham and Kate Moss to watch the English teal valiantly fall to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Tom Cruise attends the Goodwill Festival of Speed (Carl Bingham/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock)
Tom Cruise watches the men’s final at Wimbledon in 2021 (Shutterstock)
Tom Cruise before going into Wimbledon (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Tom Cruise Then & Now: See Photos Of The Actor Through The Years

TOP GUN, Tom Cruise, 1986. ph: ©Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection
COCKTAIL, Tom Cruise, 1988, (c) Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection
©1996 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY 310-828-3445Tom CruiseNicole Kidman at MISSION IMPOSSIBLE premiere on 5/21/96JR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR125039_1.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

This accomplishment did not go unnoticed by fans. “If [Tom’s] evening doesn’t end with kebab juice dribbling down his front, then he’s failed us all,” tweeted one, while others were just really impressed that he was able to pull this trifecta off. “Tom Cruise was at the men’s singles final at Wimbledon and now the Euros finals at Wembley. He’s literally living the best stag do weekend ever.” “Tom Cruise wasn’t just at the Wimbledon and Euro cup finals. He was also at the Goodwood festival of speed. What a weekend he’s had.” “Tom Cruise was at Goodwood, Wimbledon, and the Euro finals on the same day. Anyone else would have had to use stunt doubles for this feat.”

Tom’s appearance at Wimbledon came a day after he and his Mission: Impossible co-stars — Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff — attended the women’s Wimbledon final. Tom looked dapper in a blue suit while leading Hayley (who Tom is reportedly dating) and Pom to their seats. From there, they watched as Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina Pliskova.

Despite zipping around the country, it was a relatively low-key day for Tom, as he seemed relaxed while enjoying the best of what England has to offer. This sports trifecta comes on the heels of Tom defending himself over his explosive December 2020 rant to the Mission: Impossible 7 crew. In an audio snippet leaked in December 2020, Tom delivered a profanity-filled tirade against workers who weren’t observing social distancing protocols.

“All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with and my industry,” said Tom in an interview about the rant. Tom didn’t apologize, noting that there was “a lot at stake” at that point and that he was only admonishing “select people” and not the whole crew.