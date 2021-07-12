Megan Fox Looks Like A Classic Hollywood Vixen In A Figure-Hugging 1950s Style Dress – Photos

Megan Fox was photographed showing her incredible figure in a dark gray dress while on the way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Los Angeles, CA.

Megan Fox, 35, turned heads on July 12 when she was seen wearing a flattering dark gray 1950s style fitted dress. The actress was on her way to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when she was photographed in the fashionable choice and looked truly gorgeous. The dress was long-sleeved and had a low scooped neckline as it draped down just past her knees and she paired it with lighter gray sandal style heels that had straps wrapped around her ankles.

The beauty also rocked thick hoop earrings as her long dark and wavy locks hung down below her elbows. She showed off an epic makeup look to top it off and it included bright red lipstick that looked pretty and classy. As if that wasn’t enough, the talented star had her nails painted to match her dress.

Before her latest memorable outing, Megan made headlines for another stylish outfit, which she wore at the UFC 264 fight this past weekend. The Jennifer’s Body star attended the event with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, in Las Vegas and flaunted a nude slip dress that accentuated her figure and went down to just above her ankles. She also wore high black strappy heels as she made her way out of the venue while looking confident and more in love than ever.

Since Megan is known for often showing off incredible fashion choices and pretty features, her two recent looks aren’t too surprising. Her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is one that’s happening just a couple of weeks after she appeared on the Today show and her kids hilariously crashed the live video interview. She was sitting at the camera while wearing a black plunging top with spaghetti straps when her three boys,Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, who she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, 47, could be seen walking and then crawling in the background.

She couldn’t help but laugh as she explained to the hosts that she was in “the living room area” of the house she was staying at “and they all fell asleep on the couch last night watching a movie.” She also opened up about how she feels her kids “grow up so quickly” and “really struggles” with it. “I cry about it all the time,” she admitted. “My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at. It’s painful to love something so much.”