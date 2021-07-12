See Pics

Megan Fox Looks Like A Classic Hollywood Vixen In A Figure-Hugging 1950s Style Dress – Photos

Megan Fox
Shutterstock
Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox puts on an eye catching display as she made her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday afternoon. The actress wore a grey sleeved Alex Perry dress as she hopped into her car on the way to the taping. She wore a bold red lipstick and her long black hair down in a classy look. Megan Fox Heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jul 2021
Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon after being forced to deny that she made an "anti-mask" instagram post. The post was in fact photoshopped, but it went viral on social media causing controversy for the screen siren. Megan, 34, made a brief statement denying the post, but that didn't stop her from going maskless on her Sunday outing. The brunette ran into a building quickly, appearing to have no mask with her. Despite that, she looked stunning in a cardigan, black crop top and pleated pants, finished with a cute beanie and a swish of scarlet lipstick.Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL5212476 220221 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Megan Fox launches the Spring 2017 campaign for iconic lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood.The movie beauty is co-owner, creative collaborator and global brand ambassador and features in her first campaign as the face of the brand.She was shot by renowned photographer Ellen von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.Megan said: "I am so excited to reveal my first Frederick's of Hollywood campaign. Shooting in beautiful lingerie alongside Ellen von Unwerth was such a great opportunity. I cannot wait for fans to see the new collection."*BYLINE MUST CREDIT: FREDERICK'S OF HOLLYWOOD/ELLEN VON UNWERTH Pictured: Megan FoxRef: SPL1461646 140317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Megan Fox was photographed showing her incredible figure in a dark gray dress while on the way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in Los Angeles, CA.

Megan Fox, 35, turned heads on July 12 when she was seen wearing a flattering dark gray 1950s style fitted dress. The actress was on her way to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when she was photographed in the fashionable choice and looked truly gorgeous. The dress was long-sleeved and had a low scooped neckline as it draped down just past her knees and she paired it with lighter gray sandal style heels that had straps wrapped around her ankles.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox walking in a flattering gray dress on July 12, 2021. (Shutterstock)

The beauty also rocked thick hoop earrings as her long dark and wavy locks hung down below her elbows. She showed off an epic makeup look to top it off and it included bright red lipstick that looked pretty and classy. As if that wasn’t enough, the talented star had her nails painted to match her dress.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox making her way to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Shutterstock)

Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV - Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox dress in their best attire leaving the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Before her latest memorable outing, Megan made headlines for another stylish outfit, which she wore at the UFC 264 fight this past weekend. The Jennifer’s Body star attended the event with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31, in Las Vegas and flaunted a nude slip dress that accentuated her figure and went down to just above her ankles. She also wore high black strappy heels as she made her way out of the venue while looking confident and more in love than ever.

Since Megan is known for often showing off incredible fashion choices and pretty features, her two recent looks aren’t too surprising. Her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! is one that’s happening just a couple of weeks after she appeared on the Today show and her kids hilariously crashed the live video interview. She was sitting at the camera while wearing a black plunging top with spaghetti straps when her three boys,Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, who she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, 47, could be seen walking and then crawling in the background.

She couldn’t help but laugh as she explained to the hosts that she was in “the living room area” of the house she was staying at “and they all fell asleep on the couch last night watching a movie.” She also opened up about how she feels her kids “grow up so quickly” and “really struggles” with it. “I cry about it all the time,” she admitted. “My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at. It’s painful to love something so much.”