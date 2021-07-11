Julianne Hough, 32, Rocks Baby Blue Chain Bikini While Vacationing In Italy – See Pics

Julianne Hough showed off her fit figure in a baby blue two-piece while having fun on the sand and in the water at a beach in Italy.

Julianne Hough, 32, looked incredible during her latest vacation outing! The professional dancer was spotted wearing a baby blue chain bikini while relaxing on a beach in Sardinia, Italy on July 10. Her toned figure was on full display as she made her way across the sandy location and even took a dip in the water at one point.

Her long locks were down and she appeared to have no makeup on during the fun time. She was all smiles while splashing about and also dried off under the sun while looking at her phone. The beauty was reportedly enjoying her vacation with friend Douglas Chabbott, who wasn’t pictured, and was seen taking selfies when they went on a boat ride.

This isn’t the first time Julianne has wowed in a bikini during her getaway. Just three days ago, she was photographed rocking a gray and white Ark Swimwear Snake Triangle Bikini Top with matching Ark Swimwear Snake Tie Sides Bikini Bottoms. She flaunted the stylish swimsuit while aboard a yacht, where she showered after jumping into the ocean.

Julianne is known for wearing cute bikini choices whenever she’s on vacation. In Apr., she walked around Tulum, Mexico in an adorable black bikini that had a petal design on the top part. She appeared to have just as much fun on that trip as she did on her recent trip and looked just as fit!

The Dancing with the Stars judge is definitely living it up after filing for divorce from husband Brooks Laich in Nov. The former couple separated in May 2020 and a source previously told us it’s because they simply “grew apart” after a while. “Julianne and Brooks are very unique people that found each other because they both leave their heart on their sleeves in almost everything that they do,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were deeply in love but as their relationship grew, it grew apart because they both had different visions about family and work.”