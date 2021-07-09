Katie Couric, 64, Stuns In Strapless Pink Dress At Daughter Ellie’s Wedding — Photo

Katie Couric looked absolutely incredible at her daughter Ellie’s wedding when she rocked a strapless pink dress!

It was a night to remember for Katie Couric, 64, whose daughter, Ellie Monahan married Mark Dobrosky in New York over the weekend. The mother of the bride looked fabulous when she donned a strapless pink dress that was custom-made for her by Marchesa. She donned the strapless bubblegum pink gown which had a fitted, ruched bodice that was completely covered in gorgeous white and green embroidered flowers. Her waist was cinched in while the skirt flowed out into a pleated skirt that was flared at the bottom.

Katie could not stop gushing about her dress on Instagram, making sure everyone knew that the dress had pockets, which was a huge plus for her. She shared a photo of herself wearing it, writing, “MOB baby. A huge thank you to Georgina Chapman [designer of Marchesa] and her wonderful team for making this dress for me. I love it!!!” Kate accessorized the dress with a pair of gold platform wedges and stunning beach wave curls.

Not only did Katie look fabulous, but her daughter Ellie stole the show in her wedding gown. Katie posted a slew of photos to her Instagram page, writing a lengthy caption that said, “OK friends warning: I’m going to be insufferable for the next few days because I will be sharing wedding photos and videos like a crazy person. This is the ceremony. It was on the mountaintop of #cedarlakesestate in Port Jervis, New York. Ellie went to @campfernwood in Poland, Maine and wanted a camp like setting. It was perfect. The weather was perfect. (Thank you Jay.)”

She continued, “Ellie was a breathtakingly beautiful bride. Mark was a dashing and beaming groom. Carrie was the maid of honor and sang “Songbird” like a well, songbird. Mark’s brother Dave was the handsome best man and his sister Christine’s adorable children, Auggie and Merritt, were the ring bearer and flower girl, respectively. The music was incredibly special which I will explain in a later post. I didn’t take many pictures because I wanted to be completely present and just take it all in.”

Katie concluded her post writing, “So now I’m looking for the best photos until we get the professional ones. It was such an incredible, moving, extraordinary weekend full of love and friendship and some serious competition during Field Day. I can’t wait to share everything with you. I’m still walking on air even though I can barely move. I’m so happy I could cry but there are no tears left. Wait! I’m crying again. Tears of joy. More later on this Instagram station.”