Blake Lively Rocks A Crop Top & Bike Shorts In The Gym & Jokes It’s ‘Cold Girl’ Summer – Photo

Blake Lively Rocks A Crop Top & Bike Shorts In The Gym & Jokes It's 'Cold Girl' Summer

Hitting the gym in style! Blake Lively took to Instagram on July 7 to share a Kim Kardashian-style selfie of herself working out in a crop top and bike shorts.

Blake Lively is getting her workouts in this summer, and she took a break from exercising to snap a selfie during her July 7 gym session. In the pic, Blake is wearing high-waisted, black bike shorts, paired with a nude-colored crop top. Due to the thin fabric of the top and the actress’ chest peaking through underneath, Blake joked that the photo was taken for “cold girl summer,” which is a hilarious take on Megan Thee Stallion’s “hot girl summer.”

Blake has been keeping a pretty low profile since welcoming her third daughter, Betty, back in Oct. 2019. However, she’s clearly been keeping in shape since having baby number three, as she looked fit and toned in her latest selfie. In addition to Betty, Blake also shares six-year-old James and four-year-old Inez with her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The girls definitely seem to be keeping their gorgeous mama busy these days, and Blake gave a behind-the-scenes look at what’s been going on in their household earlier this week. She shared a hilarious video of herself dressed in a very eclectic outfit and revealed that Inez decided to style her for the day. “When you try to get your four-year-old dressed but they insist on dressing you instead….at 5AM,” she captioned the video, where she’s wearing a white skirt with pink flowers, along with a neon pink sweatshirt adorned with a smiley face.

Meanwhile, Blake is also making sure to get in some fun time with friends, too. Over Fourth of July weekend, she spent time with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star, Amber Tamblyn. The ladies have stayed close since filming the movie and its sequel in 2005 and 2008, respectively, and have gotten together quite a bit over the years. They’ve also had reunions with the movie’s two other main stars, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera.