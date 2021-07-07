See Pics

Goldie Hawn, 75, Rocks Sleek Black Swimsuit & Kisses Love Kurt Russell, 70, In France

SplashNews
Goldie Hawn poses for a portrait in New York, Jan. 10, 1997. Hawn, 51, is making a film comeback with the wildly-successful "First Wives Club" followed by a Woody Allen musical comedy, "Everyone Says I Love You." (Wyatt Counts via AP)
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Goldie Hawn in her suite at the Dorchester hotel in London. 29 Jan 1970 Pictured: Goldie Hawn. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA294283_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Goldie Hawn is all smiles as she is spotted leaving Il Piccolino restaurant after attending a private party in West Hollywood. 16 Dec 2018 Pictured: Goldie Hawn. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA325568_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell strolling in St Tropez France on july 13 , 2019. 13 Jul 2019 Pictured: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA465682_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, were pictured sharing a kiss on a PDA-filled yacht trip in France.

Nearly 34 years after Goldie Hawn, 75, and longtime love Kurt Russell, 70, starred in 1987’s Overboard together, they were pictured enjoying a PDA-filled trip on another boat. And they look just as in love now as they did back when they played two people who fell in love after a yacht-based amnesia incident. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

Goldie looked amazing in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, while Kurt proudly donned black and red plaid board shorts, as they chartered a yacht in the South Of France on July 6. But it wasn’t just their swimsuits that caught our attention — it was the PDA, too.

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn (SplashNews)

As you can see in the photos, Goldie and Kurt shared a few passionate kisses and cuddled as they sailed around the high seas. And after the boat anchored, Goldie and Kurt took a stroll on the beach before meeting friends for some drinks. Clearly, they’re living their life to the fullest and all of us should follow suit.

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Sexy Plunging Jumpsuits: Kendall Jenner & More

Kendall Jenner leaves the Mercer in NYC Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5113791 070919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kate Beckinsale 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards, Arrivals, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jan 2020 Wearing Zuhair Murad same outfit as catwalk model *10326937ar
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato was spotted getting close to Rapper G-Eazy While on the set of a music video of an unreleased New song in Los Angeles, CA. The Singer and the rapper were seen doing a lot of hugging and walking arm in arm. The Pop Star was also looking very fashionable in a new funky Mullet Hairstyle and a denim jumpsuit with some platform high heel boots. 10 Jun 2021 Pictured: Demi Lovato was spotted getting close to Rapper G-Eazy While on the set of a music video of an unreleased New song in Los Angeles, CA. The Singer and the rapper were seen doing a lot of hugging and walking arm in arm. The Pop Star was also looking very fashionable in a new funky Mullet Hairstyle and a denim jumpsuit with some platform high heel boots. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA761566_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Goldie and Kurt have never gotten married, but they’re one of Hollywood’s longest-standing couples. And during an interview in 2017, Goldie revealed how she fell in love with Kurt.

“He was so good-looking. I had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn’t a womanizer,” she told PEOPLEnearly 60 years after first meeting on the set of The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. But even though they met in 1968, it wasn’t until they starred in 1983’s Swing Shift together, that they started dating.

“What really got me was when I watched my kids when they’d come to the set and how he was with them. He was amazing with them. He was such a natural,” she said.

Goldie and Kurt share son Wyatt Russell, 33, while she’s also the mother to son Oliver, 43, and Kate Hudson, 41, from a previous relationship.