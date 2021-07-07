Goldie Hawn, 75, Rocks Sleek Black Swimsuit & Kisses Love Kurt Russell, 70, In France

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, were pictured sharing a kiss on a PDA-filled yacht trip in France.

Nearly 34 years after Goldie Hawn, 75, and longtime love Kurt Russell, 70, starred in 1987’s Overboard together, they were pictured enjoying a PDA-filled trip on another boat. And they look just as in love now as they did back when they played two people who fell in love after a yacht-based amnesia incident. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

Goldie looked amazing in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit, while Kurt proudly donned black and red plaid board shorts, as they chartered a yacht in the South Of France on July 6. But it wasn’t just their swimsuits that caught our attention — it was the PDA, too.

As you can see in the photos, Goldie and Kurt shared a few passionate kisses and cuddled as they sailed around the high seas. And after the boat anchored, Goldie and Kurt took a stroll on the beach before meeting friends for some drinks. Clearly, they’re living their life to the fullest and all of us should follow suit.

Goldie and Kurt have never gotten married, but they’re one of Hollywood’s longest-standing couples. And during an interview in 2017, Goldie revealed how she fell in love with Kurt.

“He was so good-looking. I had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn’t a womanizer,” she told PEOPLE, nearly 60 years after first meeting on the set of The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. But even though they met in 1968, it wasn’t until they starred in 1983’s Swing Shift together, that they started dating.

“What really got me was when I watched my kids when they’d come to the set and how he was with them. He was amazing with them. He was such a natural,” she said.

Goldie and Kurt share son Wyatt Russell, 33, while she’s also the mother to son Oliver, 43, and Kate Hudson, 41, from a previous relationship.