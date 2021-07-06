Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian Pairs Her Bikini Top With Ripped Jeans While Posing By The Beach — Photo

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed the 4th of July weekend in style when she rocked a mismatched bikini top with ripped jeans!

When it comes to Kourtney Kardashian, 42, she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did while hanging out at the beach for 4th of July weekend. The mother-of-three looked fabulous when she threw on a Gcds Basic Bikini Patchwork triangle top with one side of the chest covered in a red bandana pattern and the other in a green checkered print. She styled the top with high-waisted light wash ripped jeans, Gcds Bandana Heels, and a red Gcds Bandana Fisherman Hat.

Kourtney captioned the sexy photo, “it was really nice,” and the photo already has over 930,000 likes and counting. She posted a slideshow of the outfit featuring two photos and her abs were on full display in this look. Meanwhile, the day before she posted two more photos of her rocking the full bikini. One photo was taken from the front which featured blue patterned bottoms and the second photo was taken from behind, which showed the black daisy print.

We love that Kourtney is always showing off her incredible figure in sexy outfits and just a day before, she rocked yet another sultry look. She was at Disneyland with Travis Barker and his kids when Kourt rocked a pair of The Laughing Geisha Bubblegum Scrubs pants with a black Rick Owens Cut-Out Detail Open Back Bodysuit that was cutout on the sides. She accessorized her look with a pair of Flat List Eyewear Disco Sunglasses, Marni High Top Sneakers, a Marty Magic Skull and Crossbones Pendant, and a Chanel CC Lambskin Backpack.