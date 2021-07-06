GeorgeNotFound Pushes His Hair Back & Fans Think He Looks Just Like Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is on Twitch now? Actually, it was GeorgeNotFound, and fans of the popular YouTube star thought he looked just like Shawn and Zayn Malik during a recent stream.

“Imaging Shawn Mendes coming to Twitter and see himself trending,” one Twitter user mused in the early hours of July 6. For hours, the “Monster” singer’s name trended online, all because fans thought that GeorgeNotFound – the popular Minecraft player – bore a striking resemblance to the Canadian crooner. There was just something about the way his hair drooped during the stream that had fans seeing double. “George is British Shawn Mendes,” tweeted one fan, while another said, “George and Shawn Mendes are literally the same person.”

life is so hard 🥶🥶 one day you emo, the next day you are shawn mendes 🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/JqH24ROP49 — lux (@luxoo5_) July 6, 2021

In another case of “the dress” – where some saw black and blue, others saw gold and white – some fans saw Shawn Mendes, others saw Zayn Malik. “George is zayn malik at the 2014 amas confirmed,” tweeted one while sharing a side-by-side. Apparently, many viewers thought George resembled the former One Direction singer when a loose stand of hair drooped across his forehead. Well, if that long-rumored 1D reunion ever happens and Zayn is still not feeling it, maybe the rest of the band could ask George to step in?

ZAYN FROM ONE DIRECTION?? GEORGE LOOKS LIKE ZAYN BAD??? pic.twitter.com/qLinagg1ec — gigi ¿ (@karlphilia) July 6, 2021

“If Shawn Mendes checks Twitter and clicks on why his name is trending, he’s gonna become aware of who George is if he isn’t already. Like he’s gonna see his name trending because of a Minecraft streamer they’re gonna be mutually aware of each other,” tweeted one fan, seemingly amazed at the accomplishment. Later, that same person noted, “Award-winning singers Shawn Mendes and Zayn malik both on the trending page because of a Minecraft streamer who didn’t even mention their names himself. literally no words.” The Internet, as it turns out, can be funny that way.

award winning singers shawn mendes and zayn malik both on the trending page because of a minecraft streamer who didn't even mention their names himself,, literally no words — petra (@404Iore) July 6, 2021

GeorgeNotFound – aka George Hendry Davidson, 24 – is one of the biggest names in the Minecraft YouTube community. After posting his first video in August 2019, per Meaww, he’s grown his YouTube channel to nearly 9 million subscribers (with close to 3 million followers on Instagram.) Since his debut, he’s worked with other top Minecraft streamers like Dream, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo. Perhaps the most amazing fact bout George is that he’s accomplished all this while being colorblind. In a September 2020 video – “Minecraft, But I’m Not Colorblind Anymore…”, he experienced the game while wearing glasses that allowed him to see normal colors for the first time in his life. As of July 2021, it has over 31 million views.