See Pic

Ella Emhoff Wears A Red One-Piece As She PDAs With BF Sam Hine Before Diving Into French Riviera

Ella Emhoff, Sam Hines
SplashNews
Ella Emhoff Proenza Schouler presentation, Autumn Winter 2021, New York Fashion Week, USA - 18 Feb 2021
Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, arrives for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on . The designers at Proenza Schouler decided to dress Ella Emhoff in a couple of coats (plus a pantsuit) for her modeling debut in their new collection, unveiled Thursday for New York Fashion Week. Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said the fashion world took quick notice when 21-year-old Emhoff appeared at the inauguration in January, dressed in a quirky Miu Miu coat with bejeweled shoulders along with a starchy white collar NY Fashion Week-Ella Emhoff, Washington, United States - 20 Jan 2021
Ella Emhoff Proenza Schouler presentation, Autumn Winter 2021, New York Fashion Week, USA - 18 Feb 2021
Ella Emhoff, background center, stands with her stepmother, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, and her father Doug Emhoff, left, as President-elect Joe Biden arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington,, . The designers at Proenza Schouler decided to dress Ella Emhoff in a couple of coats (plus a pantsuit) for her modeling debut in their new collection, unveiled Thursday for New York Fashion Week NY Fashion Week-Ella Emhoff, Washington, United States - 20 Jan 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend Sam Hine were affectionate while enjoying the water in the sunny weather outside of their $5,600-a-night Eden Roc D’Antibes hotel.

Ella Emhoff, 22, looked totally smitten with her boyfriend Sam Hine, 27, during their latest photographed outing. The lovebirds were spotted enjoying time outside their fancy hotel, Eden Roc D’Antibes, which is estimated to cost a whopping $5,600 a night, on the French Riviera. The stepdaughter of Kamala Harris, 56, wore a stylish red one-piece swimsuit while the GQ editor went shirtless while wearing patterned shorts.

Ella Emhoff, Sam Hines
Ella Emhoff and Sam Hine enjoying time on the French Riviera. (SplashNews)

The young couple spent some time in the water and looked like they were having the time of their lives. They were also seen hanging by the water and showing off PDA while laying under the sun together. At one point, Sam even rested his head on Ella’s legs while she sat up and looked down smiling at him.

Just a few days before their latest fun, Ella and Sam were seen kissing on a boat during their French getaway. They were also toasting drinks and snapping selfies while taking in the the gorgeous view on St. Tropez. The model rocked a green bikini that was just as flattering as her recent red swimsuit.

Related Gallery

Kamala Harris & Douglas Emhoff -- PICS

Attorney Douglas Emhoff, left, and California Attorney General Kamala Harris arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Douglas Emhoff, left, husband of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, and children Ella and Cole, stand on stage after Harris launched her presidential campaign at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stands with her husband Douglas Emhoff during the vice presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Ella Emhoff
Ella Emhoff at the 2021 Inauguration ceremony. (Shutterstock)

Before their recent French outings, Ella and Sam first sparked romance rumors when they were seen in Feb. They enjoyed outings around New York many times since then, including eating at a restaurant in Chinatown together. They were also seen holding hands in the West Village in Mar. and strolled around Manhattan in May.

When Ella’s not spending time with her hunky beau, she’s working hard in her career as a model. After signing with IMG Models earlier this year, she’s already posed for some epic photos and made her modeling debut at New York Fashion Week in the Proenza Schouler fall 2021 show in Feb. She also graduated from The New School’s Parsons School of Design, where she took up knitwear, in New York City in May.

Kamala, who Ella lovingly refers to as “Momala,” took to Instagram to congratulate her on her graduation by posting a cute photo of the two of them smiling and posing along with a sweet caption. “Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala,” it read. 