Kendall Jenner Stuns In 2 Barely-There Crop Tops As She Returns To The Runway In Paris

Paris Jacquemus-Collection Fall 2021 Ready To Wear Model on the Runway Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner Photo: Courtesy of Jacquemus Pictured: Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner is back on the runway! The supermodel rocked tiny crop tops as part of her fashionable outfits during a fashion show in Paris on June 30.

Kendall Jenner, 25, returned to the runway for her first fashion show in a year on June 30. In Paris, Kendall walked in the Jacquemus-Collection Fall 2021 Ready To Wear show in a number of stunning looks. Kendall went braless in a black, barely-there crop top paired with a sleek skirt.

Kendall Jenner in a pink and red outfit during the fashion show. (SplashNews.com)

She also walked the runway in an eye-popping pink and red outfit. Kendall wore a red crop top held together in the middle with a tiny string. Over the top of the crop top, she had on a pink cropped shirt that was paired with matching pants.

Kendall actually kicked off her day with a trendy crop top look. She left her Paris hotel in a plunging crop top, knee-length skirt, and knee-high boots. She showed off her toned abs as she walked the streets of Paris.

Kendall Jenner keeps it casual as she takes her Doberman Pinscher dog out for a walk in Beverly Hills in a crop top and button-up shirt with heels.

Kendall’s model pal Bella Hadid, 24, also walked in the Jacquemus show. Bella had on a tan bra top, cut-out jacket, and a skirt as she walked the runway. Both Kendall and Bella had on minimal makeup for the fashion show.

Kendall Jenner in a black crop top and skirt for the Jacquemus fashion show.
This is one of Kendall’s first fashion shows in a year. Most fashion shows were put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the world shutting down, Kendall closed out the Versace Fall 2020 show in February 2020.

Kendall posted videos of herself walking in the Jacquemus show on Instagram. “Good to be back! thank youuuu,” she captioned her videos. Kendall’s big sis Khloe Kardashian commented, “Ok who’s body is actually like this???” Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner commented, “GORGEOUS!!!”

While Kendall is owning the runways in Paris, her boyfriend Devin Booker is back in the United States competing in the NBA Playoffs. Devin and the Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993. Kendall and Devin… what a power couple!