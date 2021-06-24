Meghan McCain Is Sick That Britney Spears Is Being ‘Treated Like A Slave’: ‘The FBI Needs To Extract Her’

‘The View’ co-hosts have reacted to Britney Spears’ court appearance about her controversial conservatorship, with Meghan McCain comparing it to ‘human trafficking’.

Meghan McCain has suggested the FBI should get involved in Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship, after the pop star addressed the court for the first time ever. The TV personality opened up on the June 23 episode of The View, comparing the “Toxic” hitmaker’s situation to “human trafficking” and suggested the courts allowed “open slavery” to happen. “She is ostensibly being kept as a slave and working as a slave for her family and these conservators,” Meghan began. “If these are people who will do this to this woman for 13 years, what can they do right now retaliating?”

BRITNEY SPEARS BREAKS HER SILENCE: The co-hosts react to the passionate plea the pop star made in court Wednesday to end the conservatorship her father set up in 2008, which he claimed was over concerns about her mental health. https://t.co/ulFsVHAy6C pic.twitter.com/ThHeTnQpNs — The View (@TheView) June 24, 2021

In Brit’s first-ever public testimony about her ongoing conservatorship, she compared her father Jamie Spears, 68, to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having control over her, adding she wished to “sue” her family. “They should go to jail,” Britney said during the 30 minute appearance, later claiming, “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…they don’t want me to have another baby.”

Meghan later suggested that Britney’s case was the “definition of human trafficking,” adding, “I actually believe this has reached the level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home away from these people at this very moment, because these are people that could continue the abuse in realtime, I think it’s that extreme.” She also discussed Britney’s much-talked about Instagram account, which has been a main talking point among #FreeBritney advocates. “It’s very strange,” Meghan said. “She never seemed like someone who was, in my opinion, telling the truth or in control of herself. I am sadly not surprised by this, but it’s much more extreme than I ever could have possibly imagined.”

Meghan’s co-hosts nodded in agreement as she expressed her feelings about the situation. “I’m really furious,” she continued. “I don’t believe she’s safe. These are people who could do God knows what to her, and honestly, thank God this woman hasn’t killed herself.”

During the June 22 hearing, Britney said she “lied and told the whole world ‘I’m OK and I’m happy’ … I thought I just maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”