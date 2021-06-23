Ariel Winter Calls Out Sarah Hyland For Not Inviting Her To ‘Modern Family’ Reunion

Ariel Winter playfully commented on Sarah Hyland’s recent pics of her and other ‘Modern Family’ stars enjoying a picnic together and asked if her and former co-star Nolan Gould’s invites got lost.

Ariel Winter, 23, poked fun at her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland‘s new Instagram post by responding with a cheeky comment. Since Sarah’s pics showed her hanging out at a picnic with some of her former co-stars from the show, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofia Vergara, Ariel playfully mentioned that both she and other co-star Nolan Gould were missing from the fun time. “did mine & @nolangould’s invite get sent to the dunphy house because you know we don’t live there anymore guys!!!!!!,” her comment read, referring to the Dunphy family on the ABC comedy.

Sarah, whose caption for the post read, “Picnic days with the fam 💕”, didn’t appear to publicly respond to Ariel’s comment but fans did. Some thought the comment was a serious one but Ariel made sure to respond with another confirming, “It was just a joke!!!!” along with two laughing emojis. Other responses were kind ones and came from followers who seemed to love the joke.

“Omg hahahaha,” one follower wrote while another called the comment “so cute.” A third shared, “Omg funny” and a fourth left an applauding emoji in response to the joke. Others revealed they wished Ariel and Nolan would have joined Sarah and the others.

It’s unclear why Ariel and Nolan didn’t join, but since they seem close with their Modern Family co-stars, we can bet they had good reasons for it. The show ended in Apr. 2020 after being on the air for 11 seasons so the actors were really like a family. A lot of them expressed sadness and gratitude in sweet social media posts around the time of the series finale.

They also had a mini reunion back in Oct. when celebrating Jesse’s 45th birthday. The actor shared a series of pics that showed the happy celebration, which included Sarah, Sofia, and Julie Bowen. “Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people,” Jesse wrote in the caption for the post. Julie also wrote alongside the pics and gushed over how “amazing” it was “to see these people again.”