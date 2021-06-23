See Comment

Ariel Winter Calls Out Sarah Hyland For Not Inviting Her To ‘Modern Family’ Reunion

Shutterstock
Ariel Winter 2nd Annual Girl Up GirlHero Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2019
Ariel Winter 'Speed Racer' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 26 Apr 2008 It was the film premiere of 'Speed Racer' in Los Angeles yesterday, directed by Andy Wachowski and Larry Wachowski and starring Emile Hirsch, Christina Ricci, Matthew Fox, Susan Sarandon and John Goodman. The film is about Speed Racer(Hirsch)whose goal is to win The Crucible, a cross-country car racing rally that took the life of his older brother. Speed finds support from his parents(Goodman and Sarandon)and his girlfriend Trixie(Ricci)and enters the race in a partnership with his one-time rival, Racer X(Fox), seeking to rescue his family's business and the racing sport itself from fixing races and cheating. http://speedracerthemovie.warnerbros.com/
Ariel Winter 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' film premiere, Hollywood, Los Angeles, America - 02 Apr 2009 Miley Cyrus was star of the red carpet today (2 April) at the premiere of her new film 'Hannah Montana: The Movie'. The film is the popular Disney character's first foray onto the big screen and takes teen sensation Miley's 'Hannah Montana' series to the next level. It sees Miley Stewart struggling to juggle school, her friends and her secret pop-star persona, Hannah Montana. With fame threatening to consume his daughter, Miley's father Robby Ray (played by Miley's real life dad Billy Ray Cyrus) takes the family back home to Grandma Ruby's (Margo Martindale) Tennessee farm in Crowley Corners. Initially out of her element, Miley soon finds romance and learns a thing or two about what it means to truly live life out of the spotlight. Walking the red carpet today 16-year-old Miley, wearing a green Alberta Ferretti dress with long black boots and BCBG leather jacket, said it felt "crazy" to be at the premiere.
Ariel Winter 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, America - 29 Aug 2010 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ariel Winter playfully commented on Sarah Hyland’s recent pics of her and other ‘Modern Family’ stars enjoying a picnic together and asked if her and former co-star Nolan Gould’s invites got lost.

Ariel Winter, 23, poked fun at her Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland‘s new Instagram post by responding with a cheeky comment. Since Sarah’s pics showed her hanging out at a picnic with some of her former co-stars from the show, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sofia Vergara, Ariel playfully mentioned that both she and other co-star Nolan Gould were missing from the fun time. “did mine & @nolangould’s invite get sent to the dunphy house because you know we don’t live there anymore guys!!!!!!,” her comment read, referring to the Dunphy family on the ABC comedy.

Sarah, whose caption for the post read, “Picnic days with the fam 💕”, didn’t appear to publicly respond to Ariel’s comment but fans did. Some thought the comment was a serious one but Ariel made sure to respond with another confirming, “It was just a joke!!!!” along with two laughing emojis. Other responses were kind ones and came from followers who seemed to love the joke.

Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter’s comment on Sarah Hyland’s picnic pics. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“Omg hahahaha,” one follower wrote while another called the comment “so cute.” A third shared, “Omg funny” and a fourth left an applauding emoji in response to the joke. Others revealed they wished Ariel and Nolan would have joined Sarah and the others.

It’s unclear why Ariel and Nolan didn’t join, but since they seem close with their Modern Family co-stars, we can bet they had good reasons for it. The show ended in Apr. 2020 after being on the air for 11 seasons so the actors were really like a family. A lot of them expressed sadness and gratitude in sweet social media posts around the time of the series finale.

They also had a mini reunion back in Oct. when celebrating Jesse’s 45th birthday. The actor shared a series of pics that showed the happy celebration, which included Sarah, Sofia, and Julie Bowen. “Celebrating my 45th with some of my favorite people,” Jesse wrote in the caption for the post. Julie also wrote alongside the pics and gushed over how “amazing” it was “to see these people again.”