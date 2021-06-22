See Pic

Olivia Culpo Rocks A Bikini While Passionately Kissing Christian McCaffrey In Hot New Pic

Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo shared a photo of herself passionately kissing her NFL beau, Christian McCaffrey, while on vacation in the Caribbean Islands.

“Beacation” indeed! Olivia Culpo, 29, and her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, 25, have been vacationing in St. Barths and posting a slew of Instagram pictures that scream “couple-goals!” The former Miss USA and her Carolina Panthers running back beau have been enjoying the white sandy beaches and crystal blue waters, as Olivia shared a photo of a passionate kiss they shared while rocking sexy swimsuits. “Welcome to baecation!”, she captioned the slideshow of pictures seen below.

Accompanying the two lovebirds were Olivia’s younger sister Sophia, 24, and her NFL boyfriend, New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, 25. Aren’t they all just so adorable?

Olivia and Christian were first romantically linked in May 2019, not long after her split fromDetroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in October 2018. At the time, fans noticed that Olivia and Christian were flirting via Instagram, and it didn’t take long before the two were spotted holding hands together on a trip to Mexico during that same month. On June 22, Olivia uploaded a slide show of pictures of the two, commemorating their 3-year anniversary. She wrote, “I love you, Christian! Happy anniversary! Your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the…ps your dance moves are [fire].”

Olivia has been having quite the hot-girl summer, as this is her second tropical getaway of the season! At the beginning of May 2021, Olivia was spotted looking picture-perfect as she soaked in the sun while on a relaxing trip to the Maldives. While fans were quick to question how the model was able to travel during a pandemic, Olivia shared that she was taking her trip after getting fully vaccinated. “Vaxed and ready for an adventure,” she shared in her April 30 post, featuring the star at the airport, on the 30-hour plane ride, and soaking up the sun in paradise once she finally landed!

 