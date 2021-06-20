Kim Kardashian, 40, Sizzles In Nude Bikini Amid Kanye West’s Romance With Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share eye-catching photos of herself standing and posing in a figure-flattering nude bikini while standing on ‘an enchanted island.’

Kim Kardashian, 40, looks like she’s living her best life despite her ex Kanye West‘s new reported romance with Irina Shayk. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an Instagram post that included two new photos of herself on June 18 and they were truly memorable. She looked gorgeous while standing in front of what appeared to be an island set up that included trees and sand as she flaunted a nude bikini and smiled.

She had her long dark-colored locks down in the pics and appeared to be running her hands through some of the strands. “enchanted island 🏝,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the background. Her followers were quick to respond to the post with supportive comments that proved they appreciated the sizzling gems.

“You are a sight for sore eyes,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “Enjoy life!! You look amazing as always 🦋.” A third told her she “looks AMAZING!” and a fourth called her “so naturally beautiful.” Others simply wrote, “Wow” and left heart-eyed emojis.

Kim’s new bikini photos comes in the midst of Kanye and Irina’s headline-making reported relationship. The 44-year-old rapper spent his recent birthday in France with the 35-year-old model and sources have said that they’re “100 percent romantically together.” They were photographed comfortably walking beside each other and smiling in the country and a source said that the Russian beauty was “thrilled” when the “Jesus Walks” creator asked her to join him

“Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s excited and she’s been ready to move on and find someone.”

Kanye and Irina have known each other for a number of years but this seems to be the first time they’ve been romantically linked. Their reported relationship comes four months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye and asked for joint custody of their four kids, including North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, going forward.