Kim Kardashian Admits She Was Almost A ‘Runaway Bride’ Before Wedding To Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian didn’t shy away from talking about her brief marriage to Kris Humphries during the ‘KUWTK’ reunion. She confessed Kris offered her an out just before her $10 million wedding to the NBA player.

Kim Kardashian, 40, and Kris Jenner, 65, revealed on the KUWTK reunion what really went down at the rehearsal dinner before Kim’s wedding to Kris Humphries, 36, in 2011. Kris said she told Kim that this marriage could “really be a bad idea.” Kim revealed exactly what her mom said she would do if Kim decided she didn’t want to marry Kris.

“What you said to me was, ‘Go. I’m going to put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I’ll handle it.” And I thought, okay, we’re filming this for a tv show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s gonna be a huge joke. I just have cold feet. So I was like… I just have cold feet. I got this. We’re filming the show, and the show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee, and probably Kris’s because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So if that was fake, I would’ve saved my money.”

Host Andy Cohen asked Kim if she partially went through with the wedding because of the show. She admitted that she did because she “felt pressured” and felt like she was “going to let everyone down.”

Kim and Kris’s marriage lasted 72 days. Kim confessed that by her honeymoon she knew she had “made the wrong decision.” She revealed the specific moment when she knew she had to end her marriage and admitted she broke up with Kris in the “worst way” possible.

“He had like a size 17 shoe lined up around my whole room, and I just freaked the f**k out. I literally got claustrophobic. Just shoes everywhere. We were living in a hotel. I was so nervous to break up with someone. I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I just didnt know how to deal. I learned so much from it.”

Kim was honest and said she “absolutely” owes Kris an apology. “I tried calling him for months,” Kim said. She recalled one time she saw him at the Beverly Hills Hotel while pregnant with Saint West.

“I saw him and all of his friends got up from the table and said hi to me, and he just literally looked at me and wouldn’t even speak to me. He’s very faith-based, and so I’m sure he would’ve loved to not have a marriage on his record. He wanted an annullment. The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved, so he marked fraud to get an annulment. And the whole world wondered, what is this fraud? Did she marry me for a show to the public? That’s when people started to say: was this really fraudulent? Because that legally had to be written down. If I was mature, I would’ve wanted the annulment, too. I wish I was only married once.”