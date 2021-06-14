See Pics

Mila Kunis Runs Errands In Daisy Dukes & Striped Shirt For A Cool & Casual Summer Look

While out and about running errands in Beverly Hills, Mila Kunis kept it practical by wearing a pair of casual jean shorts along with a simple, striped top.

Mila Kunis looked cool and comfortable during an outing in Beverly Hills on June 13. The 37-year-old was photographed out running errands. She wore a pair of daisy dukes, which were rolled at the bottom, along with a blue and white striped shirt. The look was complete with a pair of white sneakers and a face mask. Mila was seen talking on the phone as she walked through a parking lot. She also rocked sunglasses amidst the sunny California day.

Mila Kunis out and about in daisy dukes. (BACKGRID)

It was a rare solo day out for Mila, who is more often seen with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, when out and about. Mila and Ashton met on the set of That 70’s Show, which was on from 1998 until 2006. However, it wasn’t until 2012 that the two got together romantically. They got engaged in Feb. 2014, and tied the knot in July 2015. They also have two kids together — their daughter, Wyatt, is six, and their son, Dimitri, is four.

Before Ashton, Mila was in a longtime relationship with Macaulay Culkin. They dated from 2002 until ending the relationship in 2011. Meanwhile, Ashton was in a high-profile relationship of his own. He married Demi Moore in 2005, and they stayed together for six years before separating in 2011. Ashton filed for divorce at the end of 2012. To this day, Ashton maintains a friendly relationship with Demi’s three daughters, who she shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.

Mila Kunis on the phone while running errands. (BACKGRID)

Ashton and Mila are fairly private about their life together, and do not publicly share photos of their children. However, they gave fans a glimpse into their lives at home in May when they shared photos of the Los Angeles farmhouse with Architectural Digest. “We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been there for decades, that was then converted into a house,” Ashton explained. “But it also had to feel modern and relevant.”

The spread in AD included photos of the home’s spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as the “intimate courtyard” and bedrooms. Mila and Ashton proudly posed together on the cover of the mag, as well.