Kim Kardashian Stuns In Nude-Colored SKIMs Lingerie As She Promotes New Camo Makeup

Kim Kardashian shared several video clips of herself posing in front of a jungle set-up in a nude-colored crop top and matching bottoms for a photo shoot promoting her upcoming ‘special camo-inspired’ makeup line.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is confidently embracing her beauty in new eye-catching videos promoting a new camo makeup collection for KKW Beauty. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share the clips, which show her posing in an indoor set made to look like a jungle while wearing nude-colored outfits from her SKIMS brand, on June 6. They included a long-sleeved nude-colored crop top and matching bikini bottoms as well as a nude-colored sleeveless bodysuit.

Kim also rocked thigh-high snakeskin boots and seemed to be wearing the flattering cosmetics during the photo shoot as her eyelids glimmered in metallic-gold eyeshadow and her lips shined in a dark coral lipstick. She added clips of the camouflaged makeup box the camo collection will come in to her story and shared pics of the photo shoot in a different post along with a caption.

“This is so special to me because I’ve always wanted to create a collection that was Camo-inspired. There’s so much versatility in the ways you can wear the print, so creating a collection with the combination of greens and earth tones was so fun finally to bring to life,” she wrote. “This collections features a brand new 12-Pan Pressed Powder Palette, three new Highlighter compacts, three new Semi Matte Liquid Lipstick shades, plus our new Eye Crayon formula in five metallic shades.”

“Whether you’re going for a day-to-night look or on-to-go, this is going to become apart of your everyday essentials,” she added. “I hope you love this collection as much as I do and I can’t wait for everyone to try it!”