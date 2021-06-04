See Pics & Video

Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Hang With Kobe’s Sister Sharia For Fun Disneyland Day

Since Kobe Bryant’s death, Vanessa Bryant has maintained a relationship with his sister, Sharia. On June 3, she even gifted Sharia a Tesla before they took a trip to Disney together!

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters, Natalie Bryant, 18, Bianka Bryant, 4, and Capri Bryant, 1, enjoyed another trip to Disneyland on June 3. This time, they got to see a preview of the Avengers Campus park before it officially opened on June 4. They were also joined by Kobe Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington, for the fun family outing.

After the Disney trip, Vanessa took to Instagram to share various photos and videos from the fun day. There was a full family photo of all five ladies at the park, plus a sweet shot of Natalia, who’s about to graduate high school, in front of one of the rides. Vanessa also took some videos of the Avenger’s Campus to give her followers a sneak peek. Vanessa and Sharia also shared tequila drinks, and posted a photo holding them up.

Since Kobe’s death in Jan. 2020, Vanessa has maintained a close relationship with Sharia, as well as the NBA star’s other sister, Shaya Bryant. In fact, Vanessa was so grateful for Sharia’s support in the last year and a half, that she gave her a special gift before the Disney trip — a brand new white Tesla!

Vanessa posted a photo of herself and Sharia hugging in front of the new whip, which was adorned with a big red bow. “Surprise!” she captioned the shot. “We love you!!! Tesla tunnel, here she comes!! Vegas to Cali.” She also shared a video of Sharia in tears as she saw the car for the first time. For her part, Sharia re-posted the images and thanked Vanessa in the caption. “OMG! So this happened today!” she wrote. “Thank you so much V! I’m still speechless! This is absolutely amazing. Love you!!”

Kobe tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. His and Vanessa’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, also died in the accident, along with the six other passengers and the pilot. The group was traveling to Gianna’s basketball game at the time of the crash.