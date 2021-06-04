Kylie Jenner Wows Kim Kardashian In A Halter Dress In ‘Beautiful’ New Beach Pics

Kylie Jenner has stunned in a multicolored, barely-there dress in a series of gorgeous throwback snaps taken on a beach at sunset.

Kylie Jenner, 23, totally wowed her siblings when she shared a series of gorgeous beach pics. The cosmetics mogul posted a throwback vacation snap to Instagram on May 4, posing at sunset in a barely-there scarf dress. The bandana-style top bared her taut midriff, as she offered the camera a subtle pout and styled her raven tresses in loose waves. “So beautiful,” sister Kim Kardashian commented on the post, while Khloe Kardashian agreed, calling the ‘fit, “Absolutely stunning.”

The post came just a few days after Kylie and Travis Scott, 29, reunited on Memorial Day Weekend for some fun in the sun with their daughter Stormi, 3. The trio proved they were ready for summer when they got together for a friendly water balloon fight next to a white jumping castle. In a series of Instagram Stories shared by the Kylie Skin boss on May 31, little Stormi was seen rocking a bright yellow Fendi dress, which retails for around $500, with side cut-outs on her waist and matching sandals. Talk about a fashionista in the making!

“Love this little baby,” Kylie captioned a clip of her mini-me walking into the house. When the mother-daughter duo were joined by the “Sicko Mode” rapper, the cosmetics queen was heard saying, “Don’t throw it at me,” as Travis and Stormi teamed up to throw blue water balloons at the reality star. “You can’t get me now,” she was heard saying in a subsequent clip, as she hid behind a glass wall.

The AstroWorld rapper, with whom Kylie shares the adorable toddler, has made a few appearances on the reality star’s social media recently, and even sparked romance rumors when he joined her for an outing to Disneyland. The pair were spotted with Stormi and her cousin Dream Kardashian, 4. The foursome appeared to have a fun time time at the happiest place on Earth.

Shortly after, reports surfaced that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was in an “open relationship” with the rapper, which she flatly denied. “You guys really just make up anything,” Kylie tweeted on May 21, along with a screenshot of a tabloid news report. “I’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”