Jennie Garth’s Daughter Lola, 18, Is Stunning At Prom In Black Dress Made By Her Famous Mom

It’s official – Jennie Garth is the best mom ever after she made her daughter Lola’s prom dress from scratch!

When it comes to amazing moms, Jennie Garth is officially at the top of the list. The 90210 actress made a stunning prom dress for her daughter, Lola, 18, all by hand. Lola looked absolutely gorgeous in the strapless black satin gown which featured ruching on the waist and a massive thigh-high slit on the side. Lola topped her look off with a pair of black leather ankle-strap sandals and a bedazzled Vivienne Westwood medallion necklace. Lola, who looks exactly like her mother, had her blonde hair down, straight, and parted in the middle.

Jennie posted the gorgeous photo with the caption, “Ok, so tbh when my daughter said ‘I wanna make my prom dress’ she really meant ‘Mom I want you to make my prom dress.’ Guys, sewing isn’t my thing!! But somehow I pulled it off! The thing is, she could have asked me to buy her some fancy dress but she wanted it to be homemade. She wanted that. I dunno, it just makes me proud. And it made her so proud to be able to say ‘my Mom made my dress.’ She looked beautiful, she felt beautiful…mission accomplished! Happy prom my sweet @raylolaray and @gabebregman. We had so much fun hosting this special night for you and your friends. Next up ….graduation!”

The post already has over 48,000 likes and counting since being posted on June 3 and tons of people commented on the photo congratulating both Lola and Jennie. Even Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel took to the comments section writing in amazement, “OMG is it your prom? Bc there is no effin way…” It is insanely impressive how talented Jennie is and it was so sweet that her daughter wanted a dress handmade by her mother. It was definitely a moment the two will remember forever.