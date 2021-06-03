See Pics

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands During Cute Disneyland Date – See PDA Pics

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Loved-up Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stroll hand-in-hand while staying at a luxury beachfront hotel in Puerto Rico. The pair, dating for a little over a month, were also spotted intimately chatting over lunch at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton on the island’s north east coast. The couple have returned to the island where they first met in March to continue filming their upcoming movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass." That first meeting led to a romance which quickly gathered pace and led to Megan’s split from husband Brian Austin Green, 47, with whom she has there children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The couple's ocean view private villa has wall-sized floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to a private balcony and terrace, and its own infinity plunge pool. Megan, 34, and the 30-year-old American rapper, real name Colson Baker, have not spoken publicly about their relationship. The couple checked into the Dorado Beach, 20 miles from the island’s capital San Juan, on Thursday and have been enjoying some romantic alone time before filming resumes. The hotel is one of the most exclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 hurricane that all but devastated much of Puerto Rico in September, 2017, Dorado Beach was the first ultra-luxury resort to reopen on the island. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. 17 Jul 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689222_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are living out a fairytale romance, so it’s only fitting that they enjoyed a date at the ‘happiest place on earth’ — Disneyland.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looked like the perfect Disneyland duo on June 2nd, when they were photographed enjoying a date at the iconic Southern California theme park. The loved up couple, who recently celebrated their one year anniversary, held hands as they walked around the park .

The 35-year-old actress and her 31-year-old rock star boyfriend got into the Disney spirit with Minnie Mouse ears. Megan opted for a pair with sprinkled donuts for the ears, while MGK wore a pair inspired by Jack Skellington’s suit in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a day out at Disneyland on June 2. [MEGA]
The couple also co-ordinated their outfits and each wore baggy sweatsuits — royal blue for him, and white for her — paired with black sneakers. And, they followed the mandatory mask rule in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan and MGK roamed around the grounds of the theme park and enjoyed plenty of rides together — including the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly Disneyland Pics
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rode the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster at Disneyland. [MEGA]

Although Disneyland is beloved by children, Megan and MGK appeared to be enjoying an adults only date. There was no sign of Megan’s three kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, who she shares with her ex Brian Austin Green, 47. MGK’s 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson was also absent from the fun day out.

Since they began dating in early 2020, after meeting on the set of their soon-to-be-released movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan and MGK have been inseparable. Megan even revealed to Lala Kent on her podcast Give Them Lala that she believes MGK is her “twin flame.”

The Transformers star opened up about having feelings for the “Bad Things” rapper, telling LaLa, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”