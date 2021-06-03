Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands During Cute Disneyland Date – See PDA Pics

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are living out a fairytale romance, so it’s only fitting that they enjoyed a date at the ‘happiest place on earth’ — Disneyland.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox looked like the perfect Disneyland duo on June 2nd, when they were photographed enjoying a date at the iconic Southern California theme park. The loved up couple, who recently celebrated their one year anniversary, held hands as they walked around the park .

The 35-year-old actress and her 31-year-old rock star boyfriend got into the Disney spirit with Minnie Mouse ears. Megan opted for a pair with sprinkled donuts for the ears, while MGK wore a pair inspired by Jack Skellington’s suit in The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The couple also co-ordinated their outfits and each wore baggy sweatsuits — royal blue for him, and white for her — paired with black sneakers. And, they followed the mandatory mask rule in an effort to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan and MGK roamed around the grounds of the theme park and enjoyed plenty of rides together — including the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad rollercoaster.

Although Disneyland is beloved by children, Megan and MGK appeared to be enjoying an adults only date. There was no sign of Megan’s three kids Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, who she shares with her ex Brian Austin Green, 47. MGK’s 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson was also absent from the fun day out.

Since they began dating in early 2020, after meeting on the set of their soon-to-be-released movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Megan and MGK have been inseparable. Megan even revealed to Lala Kent on her podcast Give Them Lala that she believes MGK is her “twin flame.”

The Transformers star opened up about having feelings for the “Bad Things” rapper, telling LaLa, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”