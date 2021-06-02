Gabrielle Union, 48, & Stepdaughter Zaya Wade, 14, Swap Outfits In Epic New TikTok — Watch

Gabrielle Union borrowed an iconic quote from her 1999 movie, ’10 Things I Hate About You,’ to inspire a TikTok in which she and her stepdaughter Zaya Wade showed off their Prada outfits!

Gabrielle Union once said she loved her Skechers in the 1999 movie 10 Things I Hate About You, but now, she feels just as strongly about Prada. The 48-year-old actress teamed up with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade, 14, to show their love for Prada in a TikTok on June 2! The video even included an iconic outfit-swapping moment.

The clip starts off with Gabrielle, who is dressed in a fuzzy black and white blazer from Prada and white loafers from the same designer brand, walking down a stair case while touting the blue Prada Galleria bag. She completed the preppy ensemble with a blue and white-striped dress shirt and black shorts. Meanwhile, Zaya is waiting at the bottom of the stairs in her own Prada outfit consisting of the brand’s black bandeau, long white eyelet skirt, and black platform loafers.

As Gabrielle approaches Dwyane Wade‘s daughter, she drops her Prada bag and — poof — she and Zaya magically switch their designer outfits (well, thanks to a seamless TikTok transition). Gabrielle paid tribute to 10 Things I Hate About You in the video’s caption, writing, “We like our Skechers but we ❤ our #PradaGalleria bags.” Gabrielle and Zaya also posed for photos, and brought in another bag for the shoot — a second Prada Galleria bag, except in black.

In case you haven’t seen the movie, Gabrielle is referring to the scene in which the film’s popular girl Bianca (played by Larisa Oleynik) tells Chastity (Gabrielle’s character), “There’s a difference between like and love. Because I like my Skechers, but I love my Prada backpack.” In response, Gabrielle’s character says, “But I love my Skechers,” and Bianca says, “That’s because you don’t have a Prada backpack.” If you’re now feeling nostalgic for this classic teen romcom, Zaya actually teamed up with Gabrielle to recreate a different memorable scene from the movie in March!

Gabrielle also used hashtags like “ForYourPride,” “lgbtqia” and “pride2021” in celebration of Pride month, which kicked off on June 1! Zaya has been a role model for transgender youth ever since her dad, Dwyane, confirmed his daughter’s gender identity on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February of 2020.