Tiffany Trump, 27, Seen On Rare Outing With Billionaire Fiancé Michael Boulos At Soccer Game In FL

Tiffany Trump and her fiancé, Michael Boulos, were spotted at a soccer game on Saturday night. See photos of the couple watching the Miami CF soccer team play D.C. United.

Tiffany Trump and her fiancé Michael Boulos were seen on Saturday night watching a soccer game in Florida, featuring home team the Miami CF against D.C. United. The 27-year-old fourth child of former President Donald Trump wore a white, sleeveless mini dress and carried a pink Gucci bag. Tiffany posed with a pal as photos were snapped.

Sitting next to Tiffany was her fiancé, Michael. The 23-year-old was dressed casually and appeared very interested in the match that was taking place on the field. Tiffany looked quite happy, as she smiled at the sporting event, which permitted those in attendance to go without a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been just over four months since Tiffany announced her engagement to Michael. The 27-year-old took to social media to announce that, after roughly two years of dating, she and Michael were ready to take the next step in their relationship. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” she began the January 19 caption to her Instagram post, which featured a photo of the couple at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” Tiffany ended the caption, adding a red heart emoji. Michael also took to Instagram to share the news. “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together,” he wrote as the caption to the same photo that Tiffany posted on the same day.

Tiffany and Michael met back in 2018, during a trip Tiffany, who is the only child of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, took to Greece. Michael’s father, Dr. Massad Boulos, was equally excited about the news of his son’s engagement. “It’s great news, it’s been an amazing love story and it will continue to be,” he said in an interview.