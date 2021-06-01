Rihanna Stuns In Yellow Savage X Fenty Lingerie With Thong Bikini Bottoms In Hot New Pics

Rihanna posed for some new eye-catching Instagram pics in a strapless yellow top and matching bottoms and added a cheeky caption to the post.

Rihanna, 33, is a sight for sore eyes in her latest pics! The singer shared three new snapshots to promote lingerie from her Savage X Fenty brand and looked incredible in a two-piece yellow set. The set included a strapless bralette top and matching thong bottoms and she paired it with gold necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

She also wore slip-on heels that had a feathery material in the front and rocked braids in her hair. She was standing in the middle of a setup that had a dark purple curtain and a matching couch with pillows. There was also a little table on the side of one of the arms of the couch and in one pic, she posed while putting something on it and showing off her fit backside. She also posed for a pic with one hand on her hip as she leaned on the couch and one standing straight up with one knee up and bent.

“been 3 mins of thinking of a caption…I ain’t got sh*t to say 🥴🧡,” she captioned the post, which was posted on June 1. Once the incredible pics went public, her fans flooded the comments section with supportive words. “Marry me,” one fan wrote while another called her “gorgeous.”

Before Rihanna got attention for her most recent post, she did so for another pic she posted that promoted Savage X Fenty on May 29. In it, she wore purple boxers while laying back on the floor and reading an issue of Playboy magazine. She also wore lime green socks and white loafer style shoes and appeared relaxed. “it’s a good day to be savage,” she wrote alongside the photo.

When Rihanna’s not busy promoting her clothing brand with sizzling pics, she’s spending time with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32. The rapper, who turned his friendship with Rihanna into romance last year, revealed she’s the “love” of his “life” in an interview with GQ. “I think when you know, you know,” he said when discussing their relationship. “She’s the one.”