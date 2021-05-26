Lady Gaga Throws Her Hair Up Into A Messy Top Knot To Go Shopping in Malibu

Lady Gaga was a sight to see while donning a loose v-neck top and sequined pants during a shopping trip with a friend at Aviator Nation.

Lady Gaga, 35, perfected a stylishly casual look on May 26 when she was photographed shopping in Malibu, CA. The singer was joined by a friend as she visited stores at Aviator Nation and turned heads with her epic outfit and hairstyle. It included a loose V-neck dark-colored graphic tee with matching baggy sequined pants.

She also wore white, black, and green sneakers with the look and a silky light pink face mask. Some of her long locks were pulled up into a messy top knot that she pulled off well. She appeared relaxed as she walked with one hand in her pocket at one point and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras capturing her moves.

Gaga’s latest outing comes after she made headlines for a different casual outfit during a coffee run in Malibu last week. She wore a tie-dye hoodie and gray short shorts that were outlined in white as well as black low-cut socks and white, pink, silver, and green Nike sneakers. She also rocked a top knot hairstyle that was similar to her most recent outing.

When Gaga’s not turning heads during casual outings, she’s working hard on her singing and acting career. She just finished filming the highly anticipated movie House of Gucci in Italy. She plays Patrizia Reggiani, the former wife of Maurizio Gucci, in the Ridley Scott-directed flick and was photographed while in the middle of playing the role several times. One thing she seemed to have done for the film was turn her usual blonde hair into a brunette color, which fit her well!

In addition to the House of Gucci, Gaga got attention for revealing she was raped and got pregnant on the premiere episode of The Me You Can’t See, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry‘s new mental health series on Apple+. After touching on the tragic details of the event, she explained that she figured out how to cope with her emotional trauma but it wasn’t easy and took a lot of work.

“Even if I have six brilliant months, all it takes is getting triggered once to feel bad. And when I say I feel bad, I mean I want to cut. Think about dying. Wondering if I’m ever going to do it,” she said on the series. “I learned all the ways to pull myself out of it.”