Serena Williams Holds Daughter Olympia, 3, On Her Lap As They Watch A Tennis Match Together

Serena Williams spent her Monday checking out the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France, accompanied by her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, and her daughter, Olympia!

Serena Williams is giving daughter Olympia a first-class education in tennis! The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, was spotted enjoying some of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Biot, France, with her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and her three-year-old daughter, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena and Olympia looked super cute while sitting in the stands, and Serena even held her baby girl on her lap while they watched the match!

The tennis great wore a Gucci sweater, blue jeans, and a Nike baseball cap. Olympia sported a Nike jacket, and donned her hair in cute buns with pink and yellow pompoms! During the match, Serena even chatted with her daughter, explaining the ins and outs of the match while they soaked up some sunshine. Footage of the mother-daughter duo was even captured, and Serena made the cutest TikTok video, which she reposted to Instagram.

During the match, Olympia and Serena nuzzled up to one another, and Olympia squished her face right into her mama’s. The two looked super cute, and Serena added audio of a little one saying “you love me” over and over again! “I love you, [Olympia Ohanian],” she captioned the video, adding a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Olympia and Serena have been spending a lot of quality time together overseas, as Serena preps for the upcoming second Grand Slam of the season — the French Open, Roland Garros. Prior to heading back to training in France, Serena and her family, including husband Alexis Ohanian, 38, were in Rome! During that time, Olympia saw amazing sights and snacked on some scrumptious gelato.

Serena’s precious three-year-old daughter is nearly always by her side to support her and cheer her on during her matches. The tiny tot was previously seen during the 2020 U.S. Open in September of that year, and she’s even getting in her own tennis lessons, too! As Serena, Olympia, and crew head to Paris for Serena’s next chance at Grand Slam title #24, we cannot wait to see what they share next!