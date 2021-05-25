Christina Aguilera, 40, Looks Sexy In Tight Blue Dress: ‘Sunshine Ahead’ — See Pic

Christina Aguilera looked absolutely divine in a blue, patterned midi dress! The singer posed next to a stunning horse for her latest post to Instagram, and you can see the photo here!

Christina Aguilera has done it again! The gorgeous singer, 40, took to Instagram on Monday, May 24, and totally slayed in her latest look. Xtina looked truly immaculate in a blue midi dress, which featured a checkered patterning and modern design. The dress accentuated Christina’s figure perfectly, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

The dress clung to the singer’s figure and highlighted her fabulous frame. Christina also paired the dress with a pair of translucent heels. While posing for the photo, Christina’s hair was styled perfectly, cascading past her shoulders. The “What A Girl Wants” songstress posed right next to a beautiful Appaloosa horse. “Sunshine ahead,” Christina captioned the photo, adding a sunshine emoji.

Christina has seriously been slaying her fashion game lately, rocking bold styles and cuts that look flawless on the Grammy winner. Prior to this snap, Christina was spotted out and about on date night with her fiancé Matthew Rutler. During their night out in Malibu on May 20, Christina fashioned a pair of black leather pants with a matching top that featured an off-the-shoulder cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

Christina looked super cute in the ensemble, but nothing could really top her April 23 Instagram post! In a series of photos that Xtina shared to the social media platform, the singer rocked the “perfect” pair of high-waisted jeans, featuring a wide-leg cut. The singer paired the jeans with a white tank top and glammed up her casual look with a stunning silver necklace and fierce sunglasses.

“What a girl really wants is the perfect pair of jeans,” Christina captioned the photo, which you can see above. Fans were absolutely obsessed with Xtina’s look, and fawned over her outfit by leaving a slew of compliments in the comment section to the April post! When it comes to fashion statements, Christina is really unparalleled. The singer has gone through such an incredible transformation over the course of her decades-long career, and fans cannot wait to see how she continues to evolve in the years to come!