‘Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Loses 38 Lbs. & Feels ‘So Much Better’ — See Before & After Pics

Ree Drummond told fans that her love for food ‘crept up’ on her ‘through the years’ as a famous food blogger and cookbook author. The Food Network star revealed the three methods she used to lose the weight!

Ree Drummond revealed that she put on — then lost — weight during the pandemic that reached the U.S. in 2020. She dropped 38 pounds to be exact, which the cookbook author (known for her cooking show Pioneer Woman on Food Network) shared in a TikTok on May 17. “Hi I’m Ree Drummond, the Pioneer Woman. You may know me from my cooking show, but I also have cookbooks, a cooking website — I can’t get away from food and I love to eat. Of course it crept up on me through the years, especially during COVID,” Ree admitted in the TikTok.

This led the food blogger to embark on a fitness journey at the start of 2021. “So starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight. No gimmicks at all,” she revealed. Instead, Ree employed three methods to drop the weight: “I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights.”

“I look better but I feel so much better and that’s what really counts,” Ree continued. On a playful note, she ended the TikTok by declaring, “I’m still a goofball, I just have a lot more energy! Be afraid.”

Ree also included a “before” photo in the TikTok video, as she posed by the throwback picture looking gorgeous in a flowy purple top and jeans. The video has since gained over 1,800 comments since Ree posted it, which were filled with compliments about how “beautiful,” “glowing” and “stunning” the cooking enthusiast looked.

This isn’t the first time Ree has showed off her weight loss; she did just that in a segment for Food Network uploaded on May 17, which you can watch above! The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier author also gave fans a peek at her fitness transformation in her Mother’s Day post shared on May 9. Wearing a polka dot blouse, skinny jeans and heels, the proud mom stood between her son Bryce, 18, and her foster son Jamar, also 18, whom she and husband Ladd Drummond welcomed into their home in 2019. Ree is also the mother of Alex, 23, and Paige, 21 — the latter actually just married Mauricio Scott on the family’s ranch in Oklahoma on May 1!