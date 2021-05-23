Kelsea Ballerini Slays In Little Black Dress At Billboard Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini showed up to the Billboard Music Awards in style! The country star looked incredible in her sexy outfit for the show.

Look who came to slay! Kelsea Ballerini arrived on the red carpet for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23 in quite an ensemble. The 27-year-old rocked a Nedo little black dress, which was adorned with moons, stars and hearts. The designs, which were made out of silver fabric, were plastered throughout the one-sleeved dress. The ensemble also featured a sheer cutout in its midsection.

Kelsea completed her red-carpet ready look with her long blond hair styled down and straight, with a side part. She also wore pointy-toed, black pump heels to go with the black dress. Her makeup was subtle, but gave her a glowing complexion as she posed for photos ahead of the big show. Kelsea’s look put her long, toned legs on full display, and she looked absolutely incredible!

Kelsea attended the Billboard Music Awards as a presenter. The show is quite the star-studded affair, with artists like BTS, Alicia Keys, Pink and more taking the stage to perform. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is hosting the event. Nick and Kelsea will actually be spending quite a bit of time together this year, as Kelsea will be opening for the Jonas Brothers on tour this summer and fall.

The country singer will also reunite with Nick during the finale of The Voice on May 25. Kelsea will be performing during the live show, while Nick is in his second season as a coach. Earlier this season, Kelsea filled in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds when the pop star was sick and unable to take her usual seat in the big red chair. Kelsea previously served as Kelly’s team advisor during season 16, and was the coach of the show’s “Comeback Stage” during season 15.

Kelsea is currently promoting her latest single, “Half of my Hometown,” which features her hometown hero, Kenny Chesney. Earlier this month, she released the music video for the song, which shows what Kelsea’s life could have been like if she didn’t leave Knoxville, Tennessee to pursue her music career in Nashville. She also performed the song with Kenny at the ACM Awards in April.