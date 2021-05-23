Joe & Jill Biden Enjoy Family Weekend With Son Hunter, His Wife Melissa Cohen & Baby Beau Jr., 1

The Biden clan was spotted boarding the President’s Marine One helicopter at the White House as they headed to Maryland’s Camp David for the weekend.

Joe Biden, 78, may be the President of the United States — but he still makes plenty of time for his family. Joe was spotted with wife Jill Biden, 69, and several members of the Biden brood, including son Hunter Biden, 51, his wife Melissa Cohen, 32, and their baby Beau Jr., 1, as they boarded the Marine One helicopter on Saturday, May 22. His grandchildren via late son Beau Biden, Natalie, 16, and Hunter Jr., 15, were also along for the trip.

The President looked happy and in good spirits as he walked behind his family, wearing a navy blue suit and striped shirt sans a tie. He rocked his signature aviator sunglasses and what appeared to be his Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch on his left wrist. Jill was also more relaxed with her outfit, sporting a black skinny pant and lace up black espadrille wedges, along with a flowy white top.

The group were headed to Camp David, which is the President’s country retreat located in Frederick County, Maryland — about 62 miles north of Washington, D.C. The vast 143 acre property is nestled in the woods of the Catoctin Mountain Park. Grandson Hunter Jr. certainly looked the most ready for a weekend in the outdoors with his backpack and sneakers! The group were noticeably not wearing protective face masks following Joe’s announcement that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear them outdoors.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, take your mask off. You’ve earned the right to do something that Americans are known for all around the world, greeting others with a smile,” the Scranton, Pennsylvania, native said in the White House Rose Garden on May 13.

“It’s been made possible by the extraordinary success we have had in vaccinating so many Americans, so quickly. We’ve gotten this far,” he said, warning those who have not been vaccinated to continue with mask wearing measures. “Please protect yourself until you get to the finish line. Because as great as this announcement is today. We don’t want to let up. The rule is very simple. Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do is vaccinated,” he added.