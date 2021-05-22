Prince William Shows Off Soccer Skills After Sharing His ‘Saddest Memory’ Was When Diana Died

Prince William’s appearance comes just 2 days after he issued an emotional statement condemning Martin Bashir’s controversial interview with his mother in 1995.

Prince William, 38, brought his soccer skills out for an appearance! The Duke of Cambridge was in Edinburgh, Scotland for an appearance on Saturday, May 22 ahead of the Scottish Cup Final. William confidently kicked a ball towards a goalie in the photos and videos taken during a “control and finishing drill” — seemingly firing off some impressive shots! “I gather you had to watch my rather painful attempt at penalties,” he joked in a video, addressing first responders and healthcare workers in attendance.

“Football is powerful in so many ways. Not only in its ability to bring people together like yesterday’s and today’s events but also how it uses its platform to continue the conversation on mental health,” a caption alongside the video read on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account. “It’s powerful because it’s brought together our 4 nations to address mental health in a collaborative way through the #HeadsUp Mentally Healthy Football Declaration. The Scottish football community has shown us over the last two days that they are working hard to create environments that encourage people to speak openly about their mental health,” it also said.

Earlier in the day, William reflected on his past memories of Scotland — revealing he was in the country for his life’s “saddest” moment following the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana. William was just 15 years old at the time of her passing in 1997. “Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest,” William said while touring the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. “I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning,” he shared. Diana was 36 years old when she was killed in a fatal car accident in Paris.

“And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep,” William — who is now a father to kids George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3 — added. “Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy…As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills,” he concluded referencing Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Just two days ago, William spoke out against the BBC and journalist Martin Bashir for using “exploitative” tactics to gain an interview with his mother in 1995. In the interview, Diana spoke candidly about her marriage struggles with Charles and his affair with Camila Parker Bowles. “It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others. It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her,” he said.