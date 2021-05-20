Kim Kardashian Models Khloe’s Good American Swimwear: See The Tiny Bikini & Wrap Skirt

Kim Kardashian has stunned in a series of Good American bikinis, delivered to her by little sister Khloe in an ice cream truck!

Kim Kardashian put her toned physique on display when she posed in her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s new Good Swim bathing suit line on May 19. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, looked summer ready as she rocked a moss green bikini top and matching cover up from her little sister’s new collection. “Thank you Good American for sending me the cutest green little bikini. The wrap is a little tiny but I love it. Thank you Koks,” Kim told the camera.

The KKW Beauty mogul also tried on a a ruched black and brown swimsuit coverup, which totally doubled as a dress! The garment featured a zig zag design, and highlighted her hourglass figure. “Super cute cover-up. Khloe, love it. So, so cute. You can button it all the way up, you can show the bikini. Good Swim is really cute, you guys.”

Fans of the bikini queen would have seen on social media that the swimsuits were delivered via a Good Swim ice cream truck. Flavors on offer included ‘Strawberry Kookie Krunch’ and ‘Sunkissed (Vegan)’, Kim revealed on her IG story. “You guys, as I’m trying this on for Khloe, she texts me to go outside. Look what is here! How cute! I love this, a Good American van!” Talk about sisters supporting sisters!

The stunning photos and videos come just days after Kim sat down with Scott Disick to discuss whether they will let their youngsters watch the show — KUWTK — some day. “I’m just thinking, like, they’re gonna watch it at some point. Because it’s like, our life,” the Talentless founder, 37, observed of his three kids – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 – watching their dad and mom, Kourtney Kardashian, throughout their relationship on the show.

“At what point do we sit them down and say, like, ‘you’re allowed to either go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years,’” Scott said. Meanwhile, Kim was seemingly uncomfortable about letting North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 watch one pivotal moment in her life. “I don’t really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is,” Kim said.