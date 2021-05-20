Watch

Kim Kardashian Models Khloe’s Good American Swimwear: See The Tiny Bikini & Wrap Skirt

kim
BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian enjoy some fun in the sun at Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kim Kardashian Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL972735 140707 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Kim Kardashian has stunned in a series of Good American bikinis, delivered to her by little sister Khloe in an ice cream truck!

Kim Kardashian put her toned physique on display when she posed in her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s new Good Swim bathing suit line on May 19. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, looked summer ready as she rocked a moss green bikini top and matching cover up from her little sister’s new collection. “Thank you Good American for sending me the cutest green little bikini. The wrap is a little tiny but I love it. Thank you Koks,” Kim told the camera.

The KKW Beauty mogul also tried on a a ruched black and brown swimsuit coverup, which totally doubled as a dress! The garment featured a zig zag design, and highlighted her hourglass figure. “Super cute cover-up. Khloe, love it. So, so cute. You can button it all the way up, you can show the bikini. Good Swim is really cute, you guys.”

Fans of the bikini queen would have seen on social media that the swimsuits were delivered via a Good Swim ice cream truck. Flavors on offer included ‘Strawberry Kookie Krunch’ and ‘Sunkissed (Vegan)’, Kim revealed on her IG story. “You guys, as I’m trying this on for Khloe, she texts me to go outside. Look what is here! How cute! I love this, a Good American van!” Talk about sisters supporting sisters!

kim

The stunning photos and videos come just days after Kim sat down with Scott Disick to discuss whether they will let their youngsters watch the show — KUWTK — some day. “I’m just thinking, like, they’re gonna watch it at some point. Because it’s like, our life,” the Talentless founder, 37, observed of his three kids – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 – watching their dad and mom, Kourtney Kardashian, throughout their relationship on the show.

“At what point do we sit them down and say, like, ‘you’re allowed to either go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years,’” Scott said. Meanwhile, Kim was seemingly uncomfortable about letting North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 watch one pivotal moment in her life. “I don’t really want to explain, like, who Kris Humphries is,” Kim said.