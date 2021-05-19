KJ Apa & Girlfriend Clara Berry Expecting Their 1st Child Together – See Her Bare Baby Bump

KJ Apa, 23, shared the sweetest photo to reveal that he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Clara Berry, 27! Clara also broke the pregnancy news by sharing her first-ever baby bump photo shoot.

Huge news, Riverdale fans: KJ Apa is expecting a baby! The 23-year-old actor who plays Archie broke the news by sharing an Instagram photo of himself sitting on the couch next to his 27-year-old girlfriend, model Clara Berry, who had a baby bump. You can check out the sweet photo here. Clara gave fans a closer look at her bun in the oven in even more photos that she posted to her Instagram page on May 19, which you can also see here. She made sure to tag KJ right on top of her pregnant belly!

The expecting parents kept their announcements brief. KJ simply used a red heart to caption his photo, while Clara cheekily added a chef emoji underneath her baby bump photos. All of the photos that KJ and Clara shared were shot by Hart Denton, who is actually KJ’s co-star on Riverdale.

Story is still developing…