Iggy Azalea Wears Skintight Lavender Leggings Taking Son Onyx, 1, For A Walk In $12K Fendi Stroller

Iggy Azalea is such a proud mama! The Australian singer has shared a snap of herself taking her one-year-old son for a walk in a designer stroller.

Iggy Azalea has shared a new snap with her adorable baby boy Onyx! Just a few weeks after celebrating her child’s first birthday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a sweet pic of herself taking him for a walk, while rocking skintight leggings. “Good morning sunshine,” Iggy captioned the photo, which put her hourglass figure on display, as she donned a pair of lavender leggings and a white crop top with white sneakers.

She pulled her blonde tresses back into a low bun for the Los Angeles outing, and offered the camera a subtle smile. Iggy also carried a clear water bottle as she pushed her son along in the Fendi stroller, which retails for more than $12,000. As fans would know, she shares the adorable youngster with her ex-boyfriend Jordan Terrell Carter, known as Playboi Carti, and they recently celebrated his first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe!,” Iggy wrote on his big day, adding, “I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness.” It’s hard to believe how quickly the little boy is growing up. Before his first birthday, she posted another pic of the adorable infant as he tuned into his iPad. “My son was crouching down watching his iPad today and I took this picture because he looks like such a big kid to me now! Not long until my baby turns 1!,” Iggy captioned the April 16 IG post.

Despite Iggy having some drama with her ex over the holidays, the pair have since worked through it, and Carti spent Christmas with their son. Iggy still “does her best to keep things cordial with Carti because it’s about Onyx and not her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April, 2021. The insider added, “But she really doesn’t talk about that situation at all. She’s very guarded when it comes to that. Ever since she went off on social media about him last Christmas she’s made every effort to stay very private about it all.”