Jennifer Lopez Admits ‘Summer’s Looking Bright’ After Reuniting With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez stunned in a fitted neon ensemble for her latest DSW campaign shortly after posting a major throwback from the Bennifer era via her Instagram story!

Jennifer Lopez, 51, knows the art of a tease! The singer and actress stunned as she posed in a sexy neon yellow outfit for her latest DSW campaign on Friday, May 14. She paired the leggings and shoulder pad top with a PVC pump in one photo, looking absolutely flawless with a bronzed makeup look and messy top knot bun. In another, she held up multiple pairs of sandals while rocking a seductive red lip — see the photos here.

“Summer’s looking bright,” she captioned the stunning photos. The cryptic phrase comes, of course, shortly after her reunion with ex-fiancée Ben Affleck, 48. The exes shocked the world with their seemingly romantic getaway to Big Sky, Montana a whopping 17 years after their dramatic 2004 split. Ben could be seen driving an SUV through the town as Jennifer sat in the passenger seat, clearly visible through the front window. In other images, they were spotted boarding a plane together.

The duo had a “great time” on the trip where Ben even “cooked” for J.Lo. “Ben’s happy they were able to spend some one-on-one time together for a few days,” a source close to the Oscar winner shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “They haven’t been able to spend time together like this in years, and he really enjoyed her company and catching up,” the source also spilled to us. Ahead of the videos and photo — marking their first time photographed together since 2004 — Ben was photographed exiting a white SUV belonging to the “Jenny From The Block” singer. After the photos surfaced (along with others of J.Lo in the same car, separately), reports surfaced that they had been hanging out at her Bel-Air area home.

Jennifer hinted that she doesn’t seem to mind the re-ignited hoopla around Bennifer with another cryptic Instagram post. The star was feeling nostalgic around her third album, This Is Me…Then, posting a video montage with highlights from the era — including scenes from “Jenny From The Block,” which Ben co-starred in. “All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me…Then is my favorite album I’ve ever done…so far!” she wrote. “I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years…here is a lil #TBT,” she added.

The timing of the post was curious on several fronts, including the fact that the album’s actual 19th anniversary doesn’t come until November. Further, it’s her LP most associated with Ben due to the seductive track “Dear Ben” as well as “I’m Glad,” widely believed to be about him. “I’m glad when I’m makin’ love to you/I’m glad for the way you make me feel/I love it ’cause you seem to blow my mind/Every time,” she sings on the Cory Rooney produced track. Of note, she performed the tune live for the first time in years at the VAX Live concert on May 8, which Ben also appeared at.

Ben and J.Lo originally met in late 2001 while shooting mob comedy (and later box office bomb) Gigli. While she was married to ex-husband Chris Judd at the time, Bennifer’s relationship took a romantic turn after her break-up and subsequent divorce from Chris. By Nov. 2002, Ben had popped the question with a $2.5 pink Harry Winston diamond at his mom’s home in Boston. The pair (and the ring) were regularly photographed on red carpets and beyond, including at the 2003 Academy Awards where Jennifer stunned in a mint green Valentino gown. Following reports around a strip club visit by Ben in 2003, the pair postponed their fall nuptials — splitting for good in Jan. 2004.

There’s been several hints that Ben has been back in Jen’s world, including an interview that he gave in 2020 while she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, 45, which ended in April 2021. “She’s the real thing. I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That’s f***** baller,” he said. He once again popped up in a recent InStyle magazine profile on Jen, that highlighted her. “Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s…at best?” the Good Will Hunting actor questioned, when Jen replying (in print) that Ben “still looks pretty good, too.”