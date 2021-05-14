See Pics

Harry Styles Rocks A Cop Costume For New Movie & Fans Go Wild: ‘Arrest Me’

Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition, in New York Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Harry Styles dressed in a 1950's British policeman costume runs down the street with David Dawson as they film My Policeman in Brighton. 14 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles dressing as a 1950's British policeman runs down the street with David Dawson as they film My Policeman in Brighton. Photo credit: DC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Harry Styles and Emma Corrin as they share a passionate kiss on the set of My Policeman in Worthing, UK. 03 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin share a passionate kiss on the set of My Policeman in Worthing, UK. Photo credit: DC /MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751620_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Harry Styles dressed as a British Policeman as he films scenes with David Dawson for My Policeman in Brighton, UK. 04 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles dressed as a British Policeman as he films scenes with David Dawson for My Policeman in Brighton, UK. Photo credit: DC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751756_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Photos of Harry Style rocking a cop costume has sent Twitter into an uproar. Fans are begging the One Direction alum to ‘arrest’ them after seeing the singer transform into a ’50s police officer for his latest movie role.

Fans wouldn’t mind getting in trouble with Harry Styles. Twitter users called for the 27-year-old One Direction alum to “arrest” them after seeing photos of Harry dressed like a British police officer from the 1950’s on the set of his new movie, My Policeman, on May 14. Harry even donned the custodian helmet — a round, bucket-like helmet that’s a trademark for cops in the United Kingdom — which hung over his eyes as he jogged in uniform.

Harry Styles hustles down a street in Brighton, England dressed like a retro cop while filming My Policeman on May 14, 2021. [Mega]
These are the latest photos to emerge from Harry’s new movie, which is being directed by Michael Grandage and is the movie adaptation of the 2012 romance book by Bethan Roberts. This isn’t the first time Harry has dressed up as a British cop for work, though; his cop photos have been the talk of Twitter since the beginning of May.

Harry Style is starring alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson in My Policeman. [Mega]
“ARREST ME SIR,” one fan tweeted over photos of Harry in his cop garb, while another wrote, “EXCUSE ME POLICE! CAN YOU PLEASE ARREST ME. IT WOULD A PLEASURE!” You get the message — everyone wanted to be detained by Mr. Styles. However, one fan took note that Harry’s hat was a little too big for him, and cast their vote for his hit song “Watermelon Sugar,” which is up for “Best Music Video” and “Song of the Year” at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “He looks so cute as the helmet covers his eyes I vote #WatermelonSugar by @Harry_Styles for #BestMusicVideo at the #iHeartAwards,” the fan tweeted after seeing the new photos from Friday. 

Harry hasn’t just been seen in his cop costume on the film set for My Policeman. He was seen in another ’50s staple — short shorts — with a dress shirt and vest as he ran on the beach with his co-star, Emma Corrin, amid a day of filming on May 7. The co-stars were also photographed kissing for the camera just four days before the beach scene!

If you’re wondering what’s with all the retro outfits, My Policeman revolves around a love triangle set in the 1950’s. Harry plays Tom, a gay policeman who marries a schoolteacher named Marion (Emma), but he also has a romance with a museum curator named Patrick (played by David Lawson). At the time, England had outlawed homosexuality.