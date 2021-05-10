Cardi B Stuns In Rose Gold Lamé Mini Dress For Sexy New Reebok Campaign — See Pics

In honor of Mother’s Day, Cardi B dropped a new ‘Mommy & Me’ collection with Reebok — and she looks absolutely incredible in the promotional photos!

Cardi B wears a rose gold mini dress in her new campaign photos for Reebok. The pics were released on May 9 in accordance with Cardi’s new Mommy & Me capsule footwear collection for the brand. The collection was made to honor Cardi’s “unwavering love” for her daughter, Kulture, who turns three this summer. The two new shoes — one in Rose Gold and one in Aqua Dust — were “inspired by special moments with Kulture and Cardi’s life as a mom.”

For the sexy shoot, Cardi slays in the halter-style dress, while also wearing a matching rose gold coat. She’s also covered in various stuffed animals, representing motherhood. Her hair is styled big and wavy, and of course, she’s wearing the matching rose gold shoes on her feet. In some of the shots, Cardi also holds up the aqua dust shoes to show them off, as well. The shoes will be available in junior, adult and infant sizing beginning on May 13.

In addition to the photos, Cardi also appears in a video, where she shares some of her advice about motherhood. The footage starts with Cardi FaceTiming Kutlure, and they goof around through the phone. Amidst Cardi’s interview, there’s also more footage of herself and Kulture sprinkled in, and the toddler looks like she’s growing up to be sassy just like her mom!

“Don’t be reading books on how to become a parent, trust me,” Cardi tells new moms. “Once the baby is here, it’s almost like…you know. It just comes naturally.” As for the advice she’d want to pass down to Kulture herself, Cardi adds, You’re beautiful, you’re smart, you have successful parents and the whole world loves you”

She also explains how she keeps a special bond with her little one, despite a busy schedule. “I try to make time for mother/daughter bonding,” Cardi says. “Any little time I get, I just spend it. That little bitty time is always a bond. Even if I had a long day, like today was a long day, at night, I’m just chillin’, laying next to your kid, playing, tickling them.” Cardi shares Kulture with her husband, Offset.