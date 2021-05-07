KennyHoopla & Travis Barker Run Amuck Through LA On Top Of A Tour Bus In New Music Video

KennyHoopla, one of the most dynamic musicians of the moment, bids farewell to ‘Hollywood’ – with some help from Travis Barker – in the video for your new favorite pop-punk jam.

2021’s pop-punk revival continues. Leading the way is KennyHoopla, the Cleveland native who decided to ditch the sun-drenched scenery of Southern California for the warm embrace of the Midwest. In “hollywood sucks//,” the lead single from his just-announced forthcoming mixtape, Kenny unleashes a high-octane rebellious middle finger to life L.A., soaked in disillusionment (“The joke is old and no one’s laughing / And everyone looks like an a–hole”) at the facade (“I love you turns into I don’t care”) one expects in the city of angels.

“hollywood sucks//” has everything you’d expect in a pop-punk video: Kenny and his crew evading a pizza-eating cop; riding bikes in the middle of the street; grand theft auto (when they highjack a Starlines Tour bus; and Travis Barker, who has been instrumental in filling your ears with pop-punk goodness as of late. Travis, who previously worked with Kenny on “ESTELLA//,” pops out of nowhere with his drum kit to bang along as Kenny says goodbye to L.A. “Hollywood sucks / I’m moving to Wisconsin.”

That’s not just a cute line – Kenny is currently based in “The Badger State.” However, he’ll be hitting the road soon in promotion of his forthcoming project. “hollywood sucks//” is the lead single from SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE, which arrives on June 11 via Arista Records. The project is produced by Barker, who has been busy behind the boards as of late. The blink-182 member produced Trippie Redd’s Neon Shark vs. Pegasus, and Tickets To My Downfall, Machine Gun Kelly’s 2020 pop-punk album.

Speaking of which, Kenny just announced that he’s =opening up for MGK in a US tour, kicking off in the fall. Before then, KennyHoopla will fly over the pond to play a few dates Yungblud – as well as make an appearance at the Reading And Leeds Festivals. Check out the dates below.

KennyHoopla first started a buzz with his 2020 EP, how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway//. His earlier tracks were “loosely labeled rap, though his dark-toned, guitar-based songs and aching contemplative vocals had more in common with indie rock and alt-R&B,” per All Music. if i’m buried elevated Kenny’s profile, as many were taken by his creative and fearless blending of genre and sounds.

“If you could open up my heart, that’s probably what it would sound like,” he told DIY mag. “It’s beautiful, it’s like organized chaos. It sounds like my head and how I think in scribbles – like some kind of acid trip or something. I think it sounds like color, and it sounds like falling in love.”

You can fall in love with KennyHoopla yourself when he hits the road this fall. Pre-Save SURVIVORS GUILT here:

August 9th – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Yungblud)

August 10th – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Yungblud)

August 28th – Leeds, UK – Reading & Leads (Radio 1 Dance Stage)

August 29th- Leeds, UK – Reading & Leads (Radio 1 Dance Stage)

September 2nd – Milwaukee, WI — Summerfest

September 9th – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory (Machine Gun Kelly)

September 10th – Omaha, NE – Westfair Amphitheater (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

September 11th – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Land (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

September 13th – NY, NY – Central Park Summer Stage (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

September 14th – NY, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 15th — Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

September 17th – West Springfield, MA – The Big E (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

September 17th – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

September 21st – Detroit, IL – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

September 22nd – Cincinnati, OH – Icon Music Center (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

September 24th – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

October 3rd – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 10th – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 15th – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

October 16th – Las Vegas, NV – The Joint (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 17th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 18th – Denver, CO – Red Rocks (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 20th – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 21st – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amp (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 23rd – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees @ Piedmont Stage, 2nd stage

October 23rd – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees After Show @ Masquerade

October 24th – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 27th – Charlotte, NC – Metro Credit Amp (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 28th – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)

October 30th – Pittsburgh, PA – Peterson Event Center (w/ Machine Gun Kelly)